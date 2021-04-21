Liam Hemsworth Wonders If He Needs A ‘haircut’, Asks Fans For Help; See Pic

Hollywood actor Liam Hemsworth is known for his films like The Hunger Games and The Last Song. He is often seen engaging with his fans on social media. Recently, the actor shared a picture of himself on social media and asked his fans if he needs a haircut. Take a look at the picture below.

Liam Hemsworth took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of his unkempt hair. He posed in front of a lake with his bare body. With his unkempt beard and hair, he wrote in his caption, "Haircut?". Several celebrities commented on his picture. Some of them even made fun of his unkempt hair. Torre Washington wrote that Liam should grow his hair and lock it up into rasta style braids. His girlfriend Gabriella Brookes wrote that he looked like princess Rapunzel. Many fans and celebrities said that he shouldn't cut his hair and let it grow. A fan even called his hair lettuce and mentioned that it looked good. Here are some comments on Liam's photo.

Image source: Liam Hemsworth's Instagram

Image source: Liam Hemsworth's Instagram

A sneak peek into Liam Hemsworth's Instagram

Post his birthday, Liam shared a picture of himself diving into a swimming pool. He posed in the pool with a happy face. He wrote, "Here’s to a better year than the last!" The actor thanked everyone for all the birthday wishes they sent. On Christmas, he shared a picture with his brother Chris Hemsworth and wished his fans and asked them to spend time with their family. In the picture, Chris looked away from the camera while Liam captured the picture without informing him.

A look at Liam Hemsworth's movies and shows

Liam Hemsworth's movies like The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Independence Day: Resurgence and Isn't It Romantic garnered him immense popularity. He was last seen in the neo-noir crime thriller film Arkansas. The actor was seen portraying the role of Kyle in the film. Liam was also seen in the television series Most Dangerous Game playing the lead role of Dodge Maynard.

Promo Image source: Liam Hemsworth's Instagram

