Liam Hemsworth's Girlfriend Gabriella Teases Him Over His Long Hair

When Liam Hemsworth's received a cheeky reply from his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, fans couldn't contain their excitement. The actor posted a picture of himself on April 21, 2021, showing off his overgrown hair during the lockdown. He posed shirtless in front of a lake with his eyebrow raised and one question on his mind, "Haircut?"

Liam Hemsworth asks fans if he should get a haircut

The actor received many responses from not only his fans but also many celebrities in Hollywood. Adam Devine hyped up his co-star from Isn't It Romantic? declaring that "Hawt Boi Summa" was here. Brody Jenner supported Liam's fans by saying, "Never". The lead actor of Isn't It Romantic? Rebel Wilson dropped a fire emoji admiring Liam's look.

But a special comment caught fans' attention, instantly. Liam Hemsworth's girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks called him "Rapunzel" in the comment section which had fans gushing. Fans wrote, "My favourite couple" reacting to Brooks' comment. They even exclaimed that Liam's hair looked perfect as it was. "Wow... how cute!!", one fan wrote getting excited over Gabriella Brooks' response.

Fans react to Liam Hemsworth's girlfriend commenting on his long hair

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks confirmed their relationship at the beginning of 2020 when they were seen making out on the beach. Before that, they had visited his parents for lunch in Byron Bay, Australia in December 2019. Recently, the two were seen hanging out with Thor actor Chris Hemsworth and his family on Byron Bay. Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks packed up several public displays of affection on the Australian beach.

Prior to that, the actors were spotted at the same beach enjoying a session of swimming. Liam Hemsworth chose to wear a pair of orange trunks while Gabriella Brooks stunned in a black bikini.

Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend hangout with Chris Hemsworth

HQ @LiamHemsworth and Gabriella Brooks enjoying a day at the beach in Byron Bay. Sunday October 4th, 2020. pic.twitter.com/oodZ1zpB7x — Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemswsource) October 5, 2020

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks enjoy a swim at Byron Bay

Liam Hemsworth's latest movies

Liam Hemsworth was last seen in the movie Arkansas. In the crime-thriller movie, he played the lead role of Kyle. The movie marked the debut of Clark Duke and was based on the John Brandon novel of the same name.

(Promo Image Source: Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.