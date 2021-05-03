Liam Hemsworth's 'Man Vs Dog' Post Gets Interesting Response From Bear Grylls

Liam Hemsworth has now shared his own version of Man vs Wild. The Hunger Games actor took to Instagram and shared a picture with his pet dog. Liam Hemsworth's simple post is now making headlines since its caption seems to have received a seal of approval from none other than Man vs Wild host and British adventurer, Bear Grylls. So, what was Liam Hemsworth’s Instagram post caption? Find out below.

Liam Hemsworth’s post grabs Bear Grylls’ attention

Liam Hemsworth is quite active on Instagram and often shares pictures and videos with his dog. Recently, the Hunger Games actor posed for a picture with one of his dogs named Dora. In the picture, Liam and Dora are busy in a staring contest. Along with the picture, Liam Hemsworth wrote, “Man vs Dog. Who ya got?”. Take a look at Liam Hemsworth’s Instagram post below.

Liam Hemsworth’s Instagram post with Dora went viral in no time. As mentioned earlier, the caption on this post even got Bear Grylls’ attention, since the later is famous for his survival skills on his Discovery channel show, Man vs Wild. Bear Grylls commented on the post and wrote, “Hhhmmm tricky one!”. At the time of writing, Bear Grylls’ comment on Liam Hemsworth’s Instagram post had 915 likes. Of course, fans are finding it funny, since Bear is known for surviving in jungles and staying safe from wild animals and often making some them his meals. Take a look at Bear Grylls’ comment on Liam’s post below.

Liam Hemsworth to star in Gerrie Coetzee’s biopic

Liam Hemsworth is all set to portray a champion boxer in his next film. The Isn’t It Romantic actor will be starring in South African’s champion boxer Gerrie Coetzee’s biopic and will be essaying the same role. This is the first time Liam will be seen a biopic and Gerrie Coetzee himself seems to be happy with this casting. In an interview with South African radio station, Jacaranda FM last year, the champion boxer confirmed the news.

He confirmed that Liam will be essaying him in the biopic and revealed that the film crew was supposed to come to Australia in August (2020). But the process might get delayed due to the pandemic. Since May 2020 last year, there has been no update about this film or its shooting. It will be interesting to see when Liam Hemsworth and his film crew finally land in SA and being shooting for the film and probably release it soon.

Image Credit: Liam Hemsworth Instagram

