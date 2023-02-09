Liam Neeson On Possibility Of Playing Villain In Batman 2: 'I’ve Already Done...'

Liam Neeson recently opened up about the possibility of returning as a villain in The Batman 2. While answering a fans' question, he said that he is not interested in joining the cast of The Batman – Part II. His response left his fans heartbroken.

He said, "No, I've already done that in Batman Begins with Christian Bale. I was Ra's al Ghul. He wasn't really a bad guy. He was trying to reorganise the world as it needs to be organised."

On the big screen, Neeson played Ra's al Ghul twice, briefly repeating the role in Batman Begins' second sequel, The Dark Knight Rises. However, that film (along with the rest of filmmaker Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy) is set in a separate continuity to Matt Reeves' The Batman and its upcoming sequel.

Matt Reeves opens up about Batman 2

DC Studios co-head and co-CEO James Gunn announced that The Batman - Part II will premiere in October 2025. The film's director Matt Reeves also said that work on the film was well underway in his previous statements.

In a January 2023 interview, Reeves said, "We're deep in it and my partner and I are writing, Mattson (Tomlin) and I are writing, and it's really exciting, and I'm really excited about what we're doing."

In the same interview, Reeves confirmed that Robert Pattinson was returning to the film as Bruce Wayne/Batman and stated that he was 'really excited' to collaborate with the English actor once again.

Additionally, Reeves is also working on various Batman-related side projects, including the HBO Max limited series The Penguin. Colin Farrell will reprise his role as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot which will 'lay the groundwork for The Batman – Part II.'

"There's actually a whole little fabric of things we're wanting to do. The way we're doing with 'The Penguin' and how that comes back into how that will lead into the sequel, and what that sequel is going to be", he said.