Liam Neeson Reveals He Rejected James Bond Role Because Of THIS Reason

James Bond is one of the most popular characters around the world. It has been played by various actors, with Daniel Craig being the latest Agent 007. Recently, acclaimed actor Liam Neeson disclosed that he was offered the role but refused it due to an ultimatum by his wife.

Liam Neeson says he refused the James Bond role because of his wife

People magazine reported that in a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Liam Neeson revealed that he refused to play James Bond on the big screen as his late wife Natasha Richardson was not on board with the idea. He admitted that producer Barbara Broccoli approached him to take on the role shortly after he starred in Steven Spielberg-directed Schindler's List in 1993. The 69-year-old actor recalled that he knew the makers were looking at various actors and he apparently was among them. However, his "dear, departed wife" Natasha Richardson said to him that if he is offered a James Bond role and he is going to play it, then he is not going to marry her. The ultimatum made Neeson not look further at the opportunity to portray the secret agent.

Liam Neeson's wife, Natasha Richardson passed away in 2009, at the age of 45. She was skiing at Quebec's Mount Tremblant and sustained a head injury. The actor suffered blunt force trauma after falling on a beginner's slope. Following the accident, she initially refused medical treatment. The couple has two sons together, Micheál and Daniel. Liam Neeson and his eldest son Micheál starred in Made in Italy (2020), which is about an artist who reunites with his estranged son after the death of his wife.

The character of James Bond is currently essayed by Daniel Craig on the silver screen. The actor will be seen in character for one last time in No Time to Die, which is scheduled to release later this year. Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Harry Styles, Henry Golding, and several other stars have been popular choices to be the next 007. However, there is no official confirmation on who would be the next James Bond, yet.

