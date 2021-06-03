Liam Payne On One Direction Reunion To Black Widow's Trailer: Hollywood Recap Of The Day

Several events took place on June 2 in Hollywood. From Liam Payne spilling beans about the One Direction reunion to the releasing of Black Widow's trailer, many events made headlines on June 3, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are the latest Hollywood news of the day

One Direction reunion on cards

In the upcoming episode of My Life on MTV, former One Direction member Liam Payne is going to spill the beans about a possible reunion of this British boy band. He also said that the boys also intend to ‘keep it a secret’. This indicates that the reunion is on the cards but he did not reveal any more details about it. The MTV episode will air on June 6.

Black Widow’s final trailer out

The final trailer of the upcoming Marvel movie Black Widow was released on June 2, 2021. The film releases on July 9, 2021. The trailer saw how Natasha is admitted to the Red Room, a facility that brainwashes women to turn them into assassins.

Christina Hendricks opens up about the sexism she faced

In a recent interview, Christina Hendricks has recalled that she was asked questions about her bra rather than her character when she went for the press interviews of Mad Men. She also said that her male co-stars were dressed in suits and ties and the audience acknowledged them first and the female actors were looked at later. Christina said that she was also asked questions about her character Joan Harris in Mad Men.

Meghan Trainor opens up about her baby’s health complications at birth

Meghan Trainor recently opened up about her baby, Riley’s health complications at birth. The singer revealed that breathing issues immediately after she was born. She also said that her baby was in a neonatal intensive care unit and was fed using a tube.

Angelina Jolie is not happy about Brad Pitt’s joint custody battle win

Brad Pitt was recently granted interim custody of the five children he has with Angelina Jolie. The couple’s eldest son Maddox is not included in the custody as he is not a minor. Angelina was not happy when the verdict did not come in her favour. The evidence also provided by her lacked credibility.

Image: @liampayne Instagram and Still from Black Widow's trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.