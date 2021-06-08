Liam Payne Reveals He Suffered From Suicidal Thoughts, Calls It 'pills And Booze Phase'

Liam Payne, a former member of the world-famous boy band One Direction recently opened up about battling severe suicidal thoughts. The 27-year-old English singer and songwriter talked about his pills and booze phase during his One Direction days and how he dealt with it back then. The singer also called off his engagement to model Maya Henry recently and spoke about how he is unable to carry out basic everyday tasks after that and feels like a child.

Liam Payne talks about suicidal thoughts

In an interview with Steven Barlett on the Diary of a CEO podcast, singer Liam Payne admitted that he struggled with addiction and mental health issues when he was a part of One Direction and that he had kept it a secret until now. The One Direction band consisted of Liam, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik and was formed on The X Factor in 2010 and they later split in 2015. Liam confessed that he struggled to stay sober on tours and there were pictures of him on a boat where he looked bloated and he called it his "pills and booze phase".

Speaking about that phase, Payne added that his face was 10 times bigger than what it is now and he used to drink regularly in his room to get the frustration out. The singer also mentioned how he had mental health issues and suffered from severe suicidal thoughts but never spoke about it until now. Liam said he was just 16 when he joined the band and was unable to take care of himself and had all basic tasks carried out for him. He explained how he still feels like a child in so many ways and emphasized the fact that there is no link between money and happiness. Payne stated that it is all a myth and money is only the ability to relax on certain things.

Liam Payne's split

The Stack It Up singer recently announced that he has broken off his engagement to fiancee Maya Henry. He added that more than anything at this point, he is disappointed in himself for hurting people. Payne also spoke about how he is not very good at relationships and acknowledged the fact that he was the problem in the relationship. The couple had been together since 2018 and parted ways after less than a year of being engaged.

