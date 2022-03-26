Liam Payne Says He & Fiancé Maya Henry Came Out Of COVID 'stronger'; 'we're Very Happy'

One Direction alum Liam Payne recently spoke about his relationship with his fiance Maya Henry, quipping that the duo is 'very happy' at the moment. After a brief split from the model, Liam has revealed that they're very much engaged and the COVID-19 induced quarantine helped them get closer.

The 28-year-old singer told PEOPLE that the duo is probably the 'happiest' they've been in all this while. He further revealed that they went through 'a lot' during the pandemic, and have emerged stronger from it. The Strip That Down crooner was first linked to Maya Henry in 208, post which they confirmed their romance in 2019.

Liam Payne gives an update on his relationship with fiance Maya Henry

During the Taste the Future Luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills recently, Liam told the publication, "She's still my fiancée," and added, "We're still here together, and we're very, very happy at the moment. Probably the happiest we've been."

Liam further mentioned, "I think we went through a lot in COVID...I feel like we've come out the other side of it a bit stronger." Adding that the duo spent most of their time in quarantine together, Liam quipped, "Most couples who have been married for years struggled, right?. So, I mean, we're still really happy to be here together today."

The two had called off their relationship in June last year, the revelation of which was made by Payne on The Diary of a CEO podcast. Liam then stated he's "just not been very good at relationships." He also talked about how he is tired of hurting other people.

However, the two were spotted together at St. Tropez and also made their red carpet appearance as a couple in October. Meanwhile. Liam has a 5-year-old son Bear Grey with ex Cheryl. The two dated for around three years from 2015 to 2018.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MAYA_HENRY)