Libbie Mugrabi Demands Reopening Of Divorce Files From Ex-husband David Mugrabi

David Mugrabi and Libbie Mugrabi's divorce was finalised in December 2020 and she even mentioned in February that she is "happy" with what she is receiving. But it seems like, things have hit the murky waters once again. Libbie has demanded the reopening of her and David's divorce files. The demand comes after David allegedly ruined artwork worth less than $16 Million which was supposed to be handed over to Libbie on May 6, 2021.

Libbie Mugrabi demands reopening of divorce case files

According to Page Six, Libbie Mugrabi's husband David Mugrabi has been accused by the socialite for allegedly giving her damaged artwork well below the $16 Million of artwork he had promised in the agreement. According to the official court hearing in April 2021, the couple was ordered to meet in Hamptons on May 6 to exchange artwork and cars which includes a vintage Ferrari. Libbie Mugrabi also alleged that her ex-husband violated their separation agreement.

She also said that she cannot maintain her children's lifestyle at only $79,000 per month. She wants the child support to be restored at the previously determined $100,000 per month. Irked by her ex's behaviour, Libbie has now demanded the court to invalidate their previous agreement and begin the proceedings anew.

The aforementioned artworks include classics such as "Statue of Liberty" by Andy Warhol estimated at $2 Million and the other was a Basquiat painting valued at $6.5 Million. She reported a police report of the artwork at Southampton alleging that David attempted to dump the damaged artwork at her doorstep. A source revealed that both artworks were damaged substantially. The Warhol painted has water damage and black lines, whereas the Basquiat artwork is a "collage that was damaged" and some "part of the paper" is also "lifting off the canvas".

The publication also reported that this is not the first time that the couple has fought over artworks. During the divorce, there was a testimony from Libbie's side that the couple had also physically fought over a $500,000 sculpture by Keith Haring. David had pushed her out of the door and called her a "gold-digger". During Libbie Mugrabi's divorce, she also fought over the extensive Andy Warhol collection, in addition to a $72 Million townhouse and a home in Hamptons.

Libbie Mugrabi has thrown in a lot of allegations in demand of reopening the divorce case files. She claimed to have been bullied by her and David's attorney to sign the papers. She also said that the reduction of her antidepressant drug dosage interfered with her ability to clearly understand the separation papers.

(Image: Libbie Mugrabi's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.