'Life Of Pi' Cast: Actors And The Characters They Portray In The 2012 Oscar-winning Film

Life of Pi is a 2012 adventure drama film based on Yann Martel's 2001 novel of the same name. The storyline revolves around an Indian man named Pi Patel, telling a novelist about his life story, and how at 16 he survives a shipwreck and is adrift in the Pacific Ocean on a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger named Richard Parker. The adventure drama movie was directed by Ang Lee and had eleven nominations, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay at the 85th Academy Awards.

Life of Pi cast

Suraj Sharma

The cast of Life of Pi includes Suraj Sharma in the lead role, who portrays the character of Pi at the age of 16. Sharma is an Indian actor who made his debut in the year 2012 with Life of Pi and went on to portray the character of Aayan Ibrahim in season 4 of the Showtime series Homeland. From 2018-20, he starred as Rakesh Singh in the CBS comedy-drama series God Friended Me. His other popular films include Million Dollar Arm, Phillauri, Killerman, The Illegal, Burn Your Maps among others.

Irrfan Khan

Life of Pi cast includes late actor Irrfan as Pi Patel, who portrays the lead character as an adult and tells the story to the novelist. Irrfan had a career spanning 30 years and has numerous accolades to his credit including a National Film Award, an Asian Film Award, and six Filmfare Awards. He was awarded the Padma Shri as well, in the year 2011. Irrfan's popular works include Salaam Bombay, Maqbool, Life in a metro, Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, Jurrasic World, Piku, Haider, Inferno, Gunday among many others. His last film was released in 2020, titled Angrezi Medium, which was a sequel to his 2017 film Hindi Medium.

Tabu

Tabu portrays the character of Gita Patel, Pi's mother in the widely acclaimed film. Tabu is regarded as one of the most accomplished actors in India and has several accolades to her name including two National Film Awards for Best Actress and six Filmfare Awards and a Padma Shri as well. She has worked in both Hindi and South Indian film industries and her popular works include Maachis, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Cheeni Kum, Haider, Virasat, Astitva, The Namesake, Andhadhun among many others.

Adil Hussain

The cast of Life of Pi includes actor Adil Hussain, who plays the role of Pi's father, Santosh Patel. He has been a part of films in several languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam, Norwegian, and French, and was even honored with the National Film Award in 2017 for his work in Hotel Salvation and Maj Rati Keteki. His popular works include Kaminey, Ishqiya, English Vinglish, Agent Vinod, Lootera, Main Aur Charles, Parched, Kabir Singh, and Good Newwz.

Image: Still from the trailer

