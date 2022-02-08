'Lightyear': Chris Evans-led Disney And Pixar's Upcoming Film Gets Release Date

Disney and Pixar recently surprised fans as they announced the film Lightyear and gave fans a glimpse into the Chris Evans-starrer Toy Story origin story. The makers of the film have now announced that the film will be released on June 17, 2022 and fans' excitement knows no bounds. The movie will be directed by Angus MacLane and will give fans a deeper look into how Buzz Lightyear came into being.

Chris Evans-led Lightyear release date

Pixar took to its Twitter account to share a slightly different version of the trailer of the upcoming film that they had shared earlier and announced the release date of the movie. The film will be available for fans on view on June 17, 2022, and will prove that 'Every hero has a beginning' as it deep dives into the past of Buzz Lightyear. The trailer sees the transformation of the titular character from a young test pilot to a hero that is loved by millions. He is seen being tasked to go on a space mission and shows his journey as he comes across various challenges. Apart from Evans, the film will also see Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, Taika Waititi, Peter Sohn, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Efren Ramirez and Isiah Whitlock Jr in pivotal roles.

Every hero has a beginning. 👨‍🚀 Go on an intergalactic adventure with Disney and Pixar’s #Lightyear this June 17, 2022. 🌌 💫 pic.twitter.com/l43GJOBsIi — Pixar (@Pixar) February 8, 2022

Chris Evans on the work front

The Avengers star is currently gearing up to join hands with Dwayne Johnson for an upcoming film titled Red One. According to reports by Deadline, the film is touted to be a holiday movie and will be produced by Amazon Studios. Although many details about the film have not been revealed, it is sure to be one that caters to audiences across demographics. Chris Morgan, who is known for his role in the famous Fast & Furious franchise has worked on the screenplay of the upcoming film.

Evans will also be seen in The Gray Man alongside Ryan Gosling, Regé-Jean Page, Dhanush, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters and Jessica Henwick. The film will be an adaptation of Mark Greaney's 2009 novel by the same name. The film will follow a veteran CIA operative, who turns into a fugitive after he is betrayed by his agency. The film is set to release in 2022 but fans await an announcement about this release date.

Image: Instagram/@pixar, AP