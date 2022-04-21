'Lightyear': Chris Evans-led Film Sees Buzz Travel Through Time In New Trailer; Watch

Chris Evans is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Lightyear, and the makers took to social media to share the second trailer of the film with fans. The upcoming film will give the audience a glimpse inside the origin story of the popular character Buzz Lightyear and fans can't wait to watch the movie when it hit the big screens on June 17, 2022. The Lightyear new trailer sees Buzz travel 62 years into the future and be part of multiple flight tests.

Chris Evans-starrer Lightyear new trailer

Lightyear will see Buzz as a Space Ranger as he embarks on an all-new journey. The new trailer of the upcoming film sees Buzz and his Star Command friends stranded on an alien planet. Buzz later realises he has travelled 62 years into the future. Fans now wonder if this means they will get to see the titular character be part of multiple flight tests. The trailer sees the Space Ranger watch everyone around him age, as he stays the same age. He races against time to reach Earth with the help of his animal companion, Sox, who adds a bit of humour to the intense trailer. However, his situation later gets complicated when he encounters a group of rookies, one of whom happens to be his friend's granddaughter Izzy, who is on a quest to demolish the evil Emperor Zurg. The second trailer of the film piqued fans' interest in the upcoming Chris Evans-starred on June 17, 2022.

Watch the Lightyear trailer here

Several fans and followers of the film series took to social media to express their excitement about the upcoming film. The film has been helmed by Angus MacLane, who was also the co-director of the famous animated film Finding Dory. The first trailer of Lightyear was released a few months ago by the makers and gave fans a small glimpse into the life of the popular space traveller and the Toy Story origin story. The earlier trailer revolved around Buzz going on a space mission, where he encountered various challenges and worked to overcome them with his team.

Image: Twitter/@chrisevansbrcom, Instagram/@chrisevans