Liked Army Of The Dead? Here Are 10 More Movies By The Actors You Will Certainly Enjoy!

The Netflix movie Army of the Dead has left us wanting more of the actors after watching the series. The Army of the Dead story is an interesting one and demanded the actors to show all their shades. If you enjoyed it, then here are 10 more movies by the actors that you can watch!

1) House of the Rising Sun

House of the Rising Sun is based on a novel written by Chuck Hustmyre with the same name. The movie stars Dave Bautista who plays Scott Ward in Army of the Dead. Dave plays the role of Ray Shane along with Amy Smart, and Danny Trejo.

2) Vaterfreuden

Vaterfreuden was directed by and stars the Army of the Dead cast member Matthias Schweighöfer who plays Felix in the movie. Originally made in German, the movie is dubbed in English as Joy of Fatherhood. The movie is based on the novel Frettsack by Murmel Clausen.

3) Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children starring Ella Purnell as Emma Bloom is based on a namesake novel written by Ransom Riggs. You can watch this Tim Burton directorial movie on Disney Plus Hotstar.

4) Badlapur

Badlapur is a 2015 Hindi film directed by Sriram Raghavan, starring Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, Huma Qureshi, and Nawazuddin Siddique. The movie is based on the novel Death's Dark Abyss by Massimo Carlotto. You can catch the movie on Prime Video.

5) We the Animals

The novel We the Animals by Justin Torres was adapted into a movie in 2018, with the same name. Starring Raúl Castillo from the Army of the Dead cast, he plays the role of Paps in the movie.

6) Angélique

Angélique is a french drama and adventure film loosely based on the novel Angélique, the Marquise of the Angels by Anne Golon. The movie stars Nora Arnezeder in the title role of Angélique.

7) Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner 2049 is considered to be one of Dave Bautista's best films. The characters of this movie are based on the characters from Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Philip K. Dick. You can catch the movie on Netflix.

8) The Red Baron

The Red Baron or Der rote Baron is a German film starring Matthias Schweighöfer revolves around the World War I fighter pilot Manfred von Richthofen, known as the "Red Baron". The movie has been dubbed in English, German, and French.

9) Maleficent

Maleficent starring Angelina Jolie as an adult Teen Maleficent and Ella Purnell as Teen Maleficent, is based on Disney's Sleeping Beauty and La Belle au Bois dormant written by Charles Perrault. You can watch the movie on Disney Plus Hotstar.

10) Viceroy's House

Viceroy's House starring Huma Qureshi as Aalia Noor alongside Hugh Bonneville as Lord Mountbatten, and Gillian Anderson as Lady Mountbatten is inspired by the real incidents that took place during India's partition. You can watch the movie on Netflix.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.