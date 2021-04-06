Lil Nas X Faces Backlash On Twitter For Partying Without A Mask Amid COVID Pandemic

Lil Nas X has found himself in yet another controversy after a video of him partying without a mask started circulating on the internet. Netizens called out the rapper/singer on various social media sites. This incident comes in after Lil Nas X controversy regarding the Satan Shoes just calmed down. Take a look at what fans and followers had to say about Lil Nas X's recent controversy.

Lil Nas X faces backlash for partying amidst a pandemic

The Old Town Road singer/rapper was filmed at what seemed to be musician-turned-influencer Austin Mahone's 25th birthday bash. In the video that has been circulating on social media, Lil Nas X is amongst a group of several maskless people dancing and singing to his new song. The video was apparently taken from a party attendee's Instagram story and reposted by an account called Def Noodles. Austin Mahone also posted videos and pictures about the party on his own Instagram story.

Recently, the singer/rapper had come under fire for collaborating with a New York-based artist to release a controversial pair of "Satan Shoes," which featured a bronze pentagram charm, an inverted cross and "actual human blood". The sneakers were made using Nike Air Max 97s. Nike filed a lawsuit against the makers of the show for copyright infringement.

People started calling out Lil Nas X for his irresponsible behaviour on the microblogging site. Take a look at some of the tweets.

lil nas x gets caught throwing a party with a no social media rule for tiktokers, less than a week after preaching about public gatherings in a pandemic. pic.twitter.com/B1DqsOwD2K — embarrasing pop culture (@famoushabits) April 5, 2021

not lil nas x hosting a large party in the middle of a pandemic... pic.twitter.com/Au0TLg59hX — b (fan account) (@sheeshgwws) April 5, 2021

not lil nas x throwing a whole party, and he knew it was wrong so he said no social media, as if i didnt need another reason to dislike him pic.twitter.com/cTvbhBRJsM — squid (@greedymotivez) April 5, 2021

INSTANT REGRET: It appears Lil Nas X tweeted and them immediately deleted twice after his replies started getting filled with mentions of the COVID party he attended. pic.twitter.com/tLOWpHIjNR — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 5, 2021

Lil Nas X gotta explain this pic.twitter.com/ekmvcGKAii — Caught in 4k (@Kaughtin4k) April 5, 2021

Lil Nas X's latest song Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Nas X's latest song Montero (Call Me By Your Name) recently debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Montero (Call Me By Your Name) is Lil Nas X's second No. 1 song, after his record-breaking smash hit Old Town Road. The singer took to his Instagram to celebrate his achievement. He wrote in his tweet, "Y’all told a 19-year-old who had just escaped the lowest point of his life that he would never have a hit again. you told him to stop while he’s ahead. he could’ve given up. but 4 multi-platinum songs and 2 #1’s later, he’s still here. thank you to my team and my fans! ily". The music video of the song has been facing backlash from parents and various conservative politicians for its explicit content.

