Lil Nas X Gives A Befitting Response To Homophobic Comments On His BET Awards Performance

Rapper Lil Nas X recently clapped back at some of the homophobic comments that he received over his live performance at the BET Awards 2021 and for walking the red carpet of the awards night in an elaborate printed gown. The Old Town Road hitmaker drew a lot of criticism after he concluded his BET Awards performance to his chartbuster track, Montero, by indulging in a passionate kiss with one of the onstage dancers. Upon receiving a lot of flak by many on social media over the same, Lil Nas X took to his Twitter handle and took a dig at all the homophobic remarks by writing, "y'all hate yourselves so much".

Lil Nas X has a befitting response to homophobia

Lil Nas X has been in the limelight ever since he released the controversial music video of Montero song and revealed his sexual orientation to the world. Following its release in March this year, the 22-year-old rapper-singer performed the song live at the 21st BET Awards on June 27, 2021. Soon after the video of his live performance surfaced on the internet, it received a mixed reaction from netizens on social media, including a lot of homophobic comments.

Later, the two-time Grammy Award-winning artist took to his Twitter handle to react to a now-deleted video of an older homosexual man condemning his steamy BET performance. In his response, Lil Nas X wrote, "y'all hate yourselves so much. y'all live your lives trying your best to appease straight ppl. y'all are uncomfortable with what I do because y'all are afraid they will be uncomfortable with you." He also added, "Work on yourselves, I love who I am and whatever I decide to do. get there."

Check out Lil Nas X's tweets below:

y’all hate yourselves so much. y’all live your lives trying your best to appease straight ppl. y’all are uncomfortable with what i do because y’all are afraid they will be uncomfortable with you. work on yourselves, i love who i am and whatever i decide to do. get there. https://t.co/oHoYkux98F — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) June 28, 2021

In the following tweet, he also pointed out, "We are 4 months in and people are still acting surprised that I am being gay and sexual in performances of a song about gay and sexual s**t". "Like the song is literally about gay sex what y'all want me to do play the piano while baking a cake?", he wrote re-tweeting the aforementioned tweet. Furthermore, Lil Nas X also responded to a user who criticised him for being "insecure" about his sexuality and explained, "you're right I am insecure about my sexuality." Elaborating on the same, he added, "I still have a long way to go. I've never denied that. when you're conditioned by society to hate yourself your entire life it takes a lot of unlearning. which is exactly why I do what I do."

Take a look:

you’re right i am insecure about my sexuality. i still have a long way to go. i’ve never denied that. when you’re conditioned by society to hate yourself your entire life it takes a lot of unlearning. which is exactly why i do what i do. https://t.co/PtiehZdDGS — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) June 28, 2021

IMAGE: LIL NAS X'S TWITTER

