Lil Nas X Marks His BET Awards Performance With A Passionate Kiss; Read

BET Awards 2021 had been one of the highly anticipated events this year, and it was marked with the presence of many famous film and music personalities. The event witnessed several noteworthy moments, but one of the most memorable ones came during the performance of singer Lil Nas X. The singer performed on his hit song titled Montero on stage, as audience vigorously cheered for him. While the Egyptian theme that he had adapted caught the eyes of many, the highlight of his performance came when he shared a passionate kiss with one of his dancers.

Lil Nas X enjoys a kiss during his BET Awards performance

In an unexpected decision, Lil Nas X enhanced his performance on Montero with Egyptian theme and style of performance, quite similar to Michael Jackson’s Remember The Time. However, the way he ended his performance was even more unexpected as he kissed one of his dancers, before he could leave the stage. That moment immediately received loud cheers and applause from all the celebrities present in the audience. The singer had previously assured in his interaction with Entertainment Tonight that his performance would be “the best one”.

Lil Nas X sported a total of two outfits during that event, with the Egyptian attire specifically brought on for this performance. During his entrance to this event, he was seen sporting a stylish white outfit with a long gown that stood out from the many fashionable outfits seen on the occasion. Zendaya’s outfit has become another point of discussion, as she paid respects to Beyonce as she sported one of the older outfits of the singer. Beyonce had sported the same outfit way back in 2003 on this very event.

Lil Nas X has become one of the increasingly popular names over the last few years, as he has been recognised by many prestigious awards including the Grammys. He was felicitated with a couple of Grammy Awards last year for the remix version of his Old Town Road. Some of the other prestigious awards under his belt include MTV Video Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards and more.

IMAGE: LIL NAS X INSTAGRAM

