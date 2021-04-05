Lil Nas X Reacts To SNL 'MONTERO' Sketch, Says The Cast Is 'going To Hell'

After embroiling in the MONTERO music video controversy, Lil Nas X has now reacted to the latest episode of Saturday Night Live that showcased his music video parody. As soon as the show’s sketch caught the musician’s attention, the rapper jokingly tweeted his response in a hilarious way. The show’s recent sketch was based on his new single MONTERO, and the 21-year-old wasn’t behind to share his quirky response on the micro-blogging platform.

Lil Nas X reacts to SNL skit

On Sunday, Lil Nas X took to Twitter to retweet the still of the sketch shared by Chris Redd. Chris disguised as Nas on the comedy show and the rapped simply quipped, “SNL is going to hell’ online. Upon seeing, the MONTERO singer’s reaction, Chris burst out in laughter. Check it out below:

The skit included Redd’s Nas X addressing the musicians ‘Satan Shoes’ to condemn his recent production in a comic way. The Old Town Road hitmaker came under some serious fire after releasing his ‘Satan Shoes’ and defending his actions. Upon receiving flak, Nike filed a lawsuit to stop the shoe’s production and the shoe giant was successful in getting its request approved by the court. Now, after the SNL sketch, netizens have once again condemned the rapper for the entire façade. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Lil Nas, I'm sorry. I used to be a big fan of yours. But I can't be the fan of someone who worships Satan. And by wearing and promoting these shoes that's exactly what you're doing. I hope you wake up from your fame, money driven dream before it consumes you totally. God bless U. — Ì©Ì©Í™*à³ƒ lia à¼„ (@okleuh) April 4, 2021

My kids were listening to old town road by Lil Nas X and one of my kids asked me doesn’t he worship satan? I said yes son sadly he does. I had to turn on King Vamp by Playboi Carti to cheer him up My kids idolize someone better now! Thank you Playboi Carti you’re a life saver! — ViceðŸŒ´ðŸ”¥ (@JimmysJumper) April 4, 2021

All you need is prayers ðŸ™ how dare you disrespect our Christianity? I was your big fan I never mind you being gay but this you have gone too far so disappointed on you. Will keep praying for you so you see the light in Jesus mighty name ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/XvzNbIyqyW — Lavita Da (@Jtcorporatebra1) April 4, 2021

I speak for everyone when i say U should retire from Music — OfficialJ0nn Burner (@0fficialBurner) April 4, 2021

Don’t you fear the Lord young man. Repent before it’s too late for you — John Bennett (@thesaint1972) April 4, 2021

What is the MONTERO music video controversy?

The Old Town Road singer received flak when his recently released video for MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) was found similar to FKA Twigs Cellophane. It all began when the director of Cellophane, Andrew Haung, took to Twitter, to call out the similarities between the two videos in a series of Tweet. He wrote, “Years of work went into the creation of ‘Cellophane’, from physical training to the emotional labor of unpacking Twigs’ life to construct images told her story of trauma and recovery. ‘Cellophane’ was a confession in the most vulnerable sense. When an artist is in a position of power (amplified with the help of major record labels, social media, PR, etc) and repurposes someone’s labor and ideas to serve their brand image, they cause harm by displacing the efforts of the artists who did the original leg work.” Take a look at the Twitter thread below:

I'm a fan of @LilNasX. "Old Town Road" is iconic. Sharing collaborators is common. Seeing the "Cellophane" choreographer collab with Lil Nas X is awesome (love a Satan dance). Sharing aesthetics and paying homage is part of the creative process. Collective consciousness exists. — Andrew Thomas Huang (@Andrew_T_Huang) March 28, 2021

(Promo Image Source: Lil Nas X Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.