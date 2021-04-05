Last Updated:

Lil Nas X Reacts To SNL 'MONTERO' Sketch, Says The Cast Is 'going To Hell'

Amidst the MONTERO controversy, Lil Nas X has now reacted to the latest episode of Saturday Night Live that showcased his music video parody via Twitter.

Written By
Mamta Raut
Lil Nas X

Source: Lil Nas X Instagram


After embroiling in the MONTERO music video controversy, Lil Nas X has now reacted to the latest episode of Saturday Night Live that showcased his music video parody. As soon as the show’s sketch caught the musician’s attention, the rapper jokingly tweeted his response in a hilarious way. The show’s recent sketch was based on his new single MONTERO, and the 21-year-old wasn’t behind to share his quirky response on the micro-blogging platform.

READ | Lil Nas X clears air about 'copying' FKA Twigs' Cellophane video, says it was 'inspiring'

Lil Nas X reacts to SNL skit

On Sunday, Lil Nas X took to Twitter to retweet the still of the sketch shared by Chris Redd. Chris disguised as Nas on the comedy show and the rapped simply quipped, “SNL is going to hell’ online. Upon seeing, the MONTERO singer’s reaction, Chris burst out in laughter. Check it out below:

READ | What happened to Lil Nas X? Full controversy around Nike's law suit against him explained

The skit included Redd’s Nas X addressing the musicians ‘Satan Shoes’ to condemn his recent production in a comic way. The Old Town Road hitmaker came under some serious fire after releasing his ‘Satan Shoes’ and defending his actions. Upon receiving flak, Nike filed a lawsuit to stop the shoe’s production and the shoe giant was successful in getting its request approved by the court. Now, after the SNL sketch, netizens have once again condemned the rapper for the entire façade. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

READ | FKA Twigs reacts to Lil Nas X 'MONTERO' being similar to her 'Cellaphone' controversy

What is the MONTERO music video controversy?

The Old Town Road singer received flak when his recently released video for MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) was found similar to FKA Twigs Cellophane. It all began when the director of Cellophane, Andrew Haung, took to Twitter, to call out the similarities between the two videos in a series of Tweet. He wrote, “Years of work went into the creation of ‘Cellophane’, from physical training to the emotional labor of unpacking Twigs’ life to construct images told her story of trauma and recovery. ‘Cellophane’ was a confession in the most vulnerable sense. When an artist is in a position of power (amplified with the help of major record labels, social media, PR, etc) and repurposes someone’s labor and ideas to serve their brand image, they cause harm by displacing the efforts of the artists who did the original leg work.” Take a look at the Twitter thread below:

(Promo Image Source: Lil Nas X Instagram)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT