Lil Wayne Hints At Marriage With Girlfriend Denise Bidot In Tweet; Check Out Here

It seems like a time for celebration at the Carter household, as rapper Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot might have tied a knot. The former took to his Twitter handle on April 20, 2021, and shared a cryptic tweet saying that he is the "Happiest Man Alive". Read along to find out what he had to say, how are fans reacting and details about the couple’s relationship.

Lil Wayne hints at marriage with Denise in recent tweet

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. aka Lil Wayne and the model have been dating each other on and off for a while now. In a cryptic tweet, which expressed that the rapper was ecstatic while sharing it, he hinted towards tying the knot with Bidot. Lil Wayne conveyed that he was the happiest man, and it was the beginning of a forever.

The 38-year-old penned, “Happiest man alive!" He then added, "Today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters”. The rapper did not clearly mention the word marriage, but a series of congratulatory messages have followed in the comments under the tweet. His fans and followers are expressing that they are happy for Lil Wayne and have flooded the tweet with comments full of best wishes. Take a look at some of the responses left by Lil Wayne's fans and followers below.

Happiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) April 20, 2021

Happiest man indeed. Enjoy your forever â¤ï¸ — W. I. Z. A. R. D (@barawayne) April 21, 2021

It’s never too late for L.O.V.E â¤ï¸TheCarters — Mufasa (@roniwayne) April 21, 2021

Happy for you weezy — Eyal (@eyalgoat) April 21, 2021

The tweet comes just a week after Lil Wayne took to his Instagram stories and shared a romantic video with Denise. In the clip that he shared, Bidot was seen writing both their names "Denise & Dwayne" on the sand before she blew a kiss towards the camera. He also added a verse from his unreleased song in the post and wrote, “Let's spell our names in the sand and draw a heart around it”.

The couple first went official with an Instagram post in June 2020, and then parted ways in November that year after Lil Wayne, voiced his support for former president Donald Trump. Months later, they were seen back together when they celebrated the New Year with each other.

