Lil Yachty Puts 'Drake Bit Slice Of Pizza For 500k' For Sale, Social Media Users React

Lil Yachty is selling a half-eaten pizza by his fellow rapper, Drake, which has social media users divided. Yachty had posted a screenshot of the half-eaten pizza slice on his Instagram story, which is now being reposted by fan accounts. The pizza slice in question had a whopping price tag of $500,000 (half a million dollars, or ₹4.12 crores).

Drake and Lil Yachty are long known to be on good terms and have frequently collaborated together. Yachty’s surprise sale has several fans questioning just how much of a craze surrounds the Canadian rapper. For the uninitiated, Drake holds several Guinness World Records such as receiving record-breaking streams on Spotify, and most simultaneous entries in the Billboard Hot 100.

The insanely priced pizza slice

One fan tweeted, “Lil Yachty trying to sell a slice of pizza bitten by Drake is the craziest thing on the internet today”. He also shared a picture of the pizza slice, which was eaten from the front with its crust intact. It appeared that the pizza slice was photographed directly at the restaurant it was bought from. Yachty, at the time, had written, “Selling this Drake bit slice of pizza for 500k”. Check out the post below.

(A picture of Lil Yachty's Instagram story about Drake's half-eaten pizza slice | Image: lilyachty/Instagram)

Fans relentlessly troll Drake

It should be noted that Lil Yachty had meant it as a joke. However, he reposted the picture as a nod to his fans who had attended his initial livestream. Those out of the loop, unfortunately, considered it to be a real offer. One fan wrote, “A piece of pizza bitten by Drake is selling for $500,000. All I can say is: if you don’t buy that, you’re an idiot”. Another fan shared a clip of their initial stream, saying, “I can’t keep up honestly Drake but pepperoni pizza is elite you got me looking like Madara (Naruto character)”.

(Fans tweet about the half-eaten slice of pizza by Drake that costs $500,000 | Image: Twitter)

This is not a highly unusual phenomenon for Drake. Fanaticism for chart-topping artists is relatively common for Drake, and similar artists such as Taylor Swift, Eminem, Lana Del Ray, Nicki Minaj and more. However, it is definitely rare for a perishable item like a slice of pizza to get a price tag of half a million dollars.