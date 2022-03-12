Lili Reinhart Lauds Jamie Lee Curtis For Championing Body Positivity; Shares Her Own Story

Jamie Lee Curtis' recent post spreading a powerful message on body positivity seemed to have inspired millions of women across thr globe, one of them being Lili Reinhart. Reinhart hailed the veteran star for shedding light on the importance of embracing one's body, quipping that she's 'glad' that it's being talked about.

Curtis recently shared a picture of her flaunting her stomach in a bright yellow sweater and penned a detailed caption on how the Industry tries to 'conceal the reality of who we are'. She mentioned that she's been 'sucking my stomach in' since she was 11 years old to hide the reality. Flaunting her more-natural look, Jamie quipped, "I have never felt freer creatively and physically".

Lili Reinhart commends Jamie Lee Curtis for her powerful message on body positivity

Taking to her Instagram stories recently, the Riverdale star not only hailed Curtis for her message but also shared her own experience. A director once came up to me before a take and said 'suck in your stomach a bit'. Unfortunately, it's something I think about often when I'm filming a scene. Glad it's being talked about, thank you @curtisleejamie".

This ain't the first time Lili has spoken about her struggles with self-image. In January, she shared a thought proving message via social media that read, "I've been struggling with obsessive thoughts about my body/weight the last few months and it's gotten pretty severe in the last week. So, I want to take a moment to be vulnerable and share this in hope that any of you who are also struggling don't feel so alone."

Jamie Lee Curtis champions body positivity in a recent Instagram post

Jamie shared the long note along with a picture from her upcoming movie Everything Everywhere All at Once. The sci-fi action flick stars Curtis as an IRS inspector named Deirdre Beaubeirdra. Excerpts from her caption read, "In the world, there is an industry — a billion-dollar, trillion-dollar industry — about hiding things. Concealers. Body-shapers. Fillers. Procedures. Clothing. Hair accessories. Hair products. Everything to conceal the reality of who we are. And my instruction to everybody was: I want there to be no concealing of anything."