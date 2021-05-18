Lili Reinhart Opens Up On Her Battle With Depression, Calls It 'exhausting'

Riverdale fame Lili Reinhart recently spoke out about her 11-year battle with depression. On Sunday, May 16, the actor and mental health advocate shared some wisdom on her Instagram Story, reflecting on her own struggles. She also went on to encourage fans with heartfelt notes.

Lili Reinhart opens up about her 11-year battle with depression

Lili wrote, "Some days I feel really defeated by my depression. It's an exhausting battle that I've been fighting for 11 years and some days, like today, it can feel intolerable". She further added, "This is a reminder to my fellow warriors that it's okay to have days where you don't want to fight anymore."

The actor, who has previously revealed that she felt like a "prisoner" on the sets of Riverdale this season, further offered some advice to others who may be experiencing similar difficulties. She said, "You don't need to justify your mental health to anyone". "Prioritize yourself when needed, take time to rest. Surround yourself with good people and high vibrations," she explained. Lili concluded by saying, "But remember you are always worth fighting for. And tomorrow could be such a beautiful day".

On April 9, 2021, the actor took to Twitter and revealed to her fans and followers that she has anxiety and depression. Calling herself a "2 in 1", Reinhart sarcastically tweeted that it was "the great thing" about her having two mental health issues but not let the fact put her down. Here's how her fans reacted to the news. Take a look at the tweet below.

The great thing about me is that I have anxiety AND depression. I’m a 2 for 1 special, baby 💯💯💯💯 — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) April 9, 2021

I’d marry you rn lili — karina (@karina84313568) April 9, 2021

I love you, if I could hug you 🥺pic.twitter.com/OKAPNA46Je — ꜥꜤ𝙄𝙨𝙖||vai no fix!!⚘ (@poemsrunner) April 9, 2021

thank you for everythig lili, you're so special to me❤ pic.twitter.com/lAlr1tCvyo — ana b🎭🎨| 📖: Minha Especialidade é Matar (@lcBoOksTan) April 9, 2021

Lili Reinhart on the work front

Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper in Riverdale, recently announced that she will be joining the cast of Plus/Minus, directed by Wanuri Kahiu of Rafiki. The film will also be the second project of Lili as an executive producer. In this film, Lili will play Natalie, a recent college graduate who is caught between two worlds. One in which she must deal with her life as a pregnant teen in Texas, and the other in which she travels to Los Angeles to pursue her dream career.

