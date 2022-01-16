Lili Reinhart Opens Up On Her Mental Struggle; Says It Is 'devastating' And 'painful'

Hollywood actor Lili Reinhart, known for playing Betty in the famous show Riverdale, has also had her share of struggles in life. The actor had earlier opened up about her struggle with depression, anxiety and physical insecurities. She recently penned down how she is grappling with negative body image in a series of Instagram stories.

She also mentioned that she has opened up on the same for those who are also struggling with body negativity as she wanted them to know they are not alone.

In a chain of Instagram stories, Lili Reinhart mentioned how she has been struggling with obsessive thoughts for the past few weeks. She chose to open up before everyone hoping those struggling with the same don't feel lonely.

She wrote, "I've been struggling with obsessive thoughts about my body/weight the last few months and it's gotten pretty severe in the last week. So I want to take a moment to be vulnerable and share this in the hope that any of you who are also struggling don't feel so alone."

She further comforted those battling the same negative thoughts by writing, "I'm here with you. It's challenging to look at your body with love instead of criticism. It's a practice I am still learning."

Lili Reinhart on how the entertainment industry impacted her mental health

In further stories, the Riverdale star mentioned how being in the show business impacted her body acceptance and positivity. She also mentioned the dark side of the industry and how it only demands women with the right appearance.

She wrote, "I didn't think being in this industry, that is so obsessed with women's bodies and weights, could ever mess with my own body acceptance and positivity."

"But it has. I wish I hadn't grown up in a time where the media worshipped only one size of women," she added.

The Chemical Hearts star also pointed out some crucial points with which she appreciated bodies and how they protect an individual throughout their lives. She further wrote how her body deserves to be loved admired at any size. She further mentioned how it was devastating to not feel at home.

The actor wrote, "How to not feel at home in my own skin is a devastating feeling. It's painful to think hundreds of millions of us are so concerned with what our bodies look like."

Image: Instagram/@lilireinhart