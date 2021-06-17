Lili Reinhart Starts Shooting For Netflix's Upcoming Drama Movie 'Plus/Minus'

Riverdale actor Lili Reinhart was recently roped in for a parallel timeline Netflix drama movie called Plus/Minus. The actor recently took to her Instagram account to share a picture from the sets of the movie. She shared a picture of a chair with her name on it and also the first page of the script. On the page, the name of the writer was mentioned. Have a look at it.

Lili Reinhart begins shoot for Plus/Minus

(Image Courtesy: Lili Reinhart's Instagram story)

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will feature Luke Wilson from Legally Blonde, Aisha Dee from The Bold Type, David Corenswet from The Politician, Andrea Savage from Veep, and Danny Ramirez from Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The roles of the actors haven't been revealed yet.

On the other hand, the publication reported that Lili will be playing the role of Natasha whose life will be split into two. In one life, she will be pursuing her career, whereas, in another, she will be pregnant and will stay at home. Throughout her life, she will experience life-changing love, devastating heartbreak, and rediscovers herself. The movie will be directed by Kenyan romance drama Rafiki director Wanuri Kahiu. The screenplay is by April Prosser and is produced by Bryan Unkeless and Eric Newman.

More about Lili Reinhart in Riverdale

The actor is known for portraying Betty Cooper on The CW teen drama series Riverdale. The show is based on Archie comics and features KJ Apa in the role of Archie Andrews, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones. The show is currently airing the fifth season which had a seven-year jump into the future where fans saw Lili's character Betty working for the FBI. The show has been renewed for the sixth season and has been given a release date in November 2021.

On the work front, the actor was a part of the Amazon Prime Video movie Chemical Hearts that was released last year. She also served as the executive producer. Other than her, Austin Abrams also led the romantic drama film. The film was written and directed by Richard Tanne. It was based on the novel Our Chemical Hearts by Krystal Sutherland. The actor also released a book of poems called Swimming Lessons in September 2020.

IMAGE: Lili Reinhart's Instagram

