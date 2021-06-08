Lili Reinhart's "dreams Come True" As She Signs First Look Deal With Amazon Studios; READ

Riverdale fame Lili Reinhart took to her social media to announce her biggest achievement with her fans for which she had a 'hard time looking for a caption'. It was the deal after the success of her movie in 2020 Chemical Hearts in which she starred as well as worked as an executive producer for Amazon Studios. Take a look at Lili Reinhart's exciting news and the outpour of support and wishes for the actress.

Lili Reinhart signs a first-look deal with Amazon

Taking to her Instagram, the actress announced the news with her fans and friends. She wrote in the caption that her dreams have come true and her hard work has finally paid off. She continued writing, 'It’s hard to come up with a caption for this announcement. But I am so happy. Hard work pays off, dreams come true, and God is certainly looking out for me'.

According to the reports from Deadline, the 24-year-old actress's production banner Small Victory Productions has sealed off an exclusive deal with Amazon Studios for television and feature film. Along with her partner Catherine Hagedorn, Lili will continue to work on developing modern young adult content that will celebrate diversity along with introducing new artists and talents. According to the same reports, Lili wishes to work with Amazon Studios to explore subjects such as diversity, queer and young adulthood, inclusive of everyone.

Friends and netizens' congratulate Lili Reinhart

Friends of the actress shared her enthusiasm in the comment section as she received an outpour of love and wishes. Many congratulated the actress for this feat while some lauded her hard work. Many fans also commented that they were proud of the young actress achieving such a feat at a young age.

A look at Lili Reinhart's movies and shows

The young actress has an impressive number of shows and movies under her name which includes Scientastic!, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and The Good Neighbor. Lili was also seen in Hustlers opposite Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu. In recent years, she gained fame through her role in Riverdale as Betty Cooper which was recently renewed for the sixth season.

