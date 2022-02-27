Popular comedian and YouTuber Lilly Singh took to her social media to review seasoned Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit's new show The Fame Game. Marking her debut, Dixit's new series on Netflix revolves around the aftermath of a celebrity going missing. Her perfect life, loving family and flourishing career make the audience hard to guess the reason behind her going missing out of the blue.

Meanwhile, the Indo-Canadian social media personality was earlier diagnosed with Ovarian Cysts as she shared her ordeal via Instagram. Judging from the video, Singh appeared in good shape as she shook a leg to the peppy song playing in the series.

Lilly Singh dances to Madhuri Dixit's 'Chane Ke Khet Mein'

Taking to her Instagram, the 33-year-old shared a video where she is seen sitting on her sofa and watching The Fame Game which was released on February 25. In the video, Singh can be seen getting up to perform the iconic hook step from the song Chane Ke Khet Mein as Dixit's character can be seen doing the same in the series. In the caption, Lilly Singh fangirled over the 54-year-old actor and spoke at length about the new show.

She began, ''Real footage of me watching #TheFameGame last night and losing my mind because @madhuridixitnene hit THE move,'' Clarifying that she was not paid to promote the series, Singh continued, ''The outfits (and Madhuri’s jewelry) are ON POINT and for once you can tell it’s not someone guessing what our culture should look like. The choreo and aesthetics are ON POINT. The writing is ON POINT. The cinematography is ON POINT. Tackling taboo subjects is ON. MF. POINT.''

Crushing over Madhuri Dixit, who was one of the leading actors in the early 2000s, Singh wrote, ''The first concert I went to was Madhuri. The first movie I watched was Madhuri. And so this was really special for me. And it makes me so happy and proud that the larger world will know the magic of THE Madhuri Dixit thanks to your vision. Not to mention that for the first time, my mom called me to tell me about a @netflix show that SHE binged.''

Singh also acknowledged how 'representation matters' by concluding, ''And real talk, if us South Asians want to see more shows like this or about our experience at all, we need to be loud with our support. That’s the only way.''

Image: Instagram/@lilly/madhuridixitnene