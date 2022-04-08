Television host-YouTuber Lilly Sigh left everyone nostalgic with her recent performance of the song Churakar Dil Mera with actor Drew Barrymore. Lilly appeared on Barrymore’s talk show and had a great time while lip-syncing and grooving on the song while leaving fans in splits with their hilarious steps. Apart from the fan's reaction, what caught the attention of all was actor Akshay Kumar’s comment that happens to be the lead of the film Main Khiladi Tu Anari’s song on which the stars were grooving.

In the video, Lilly can be seen wearing a white blazer with matching pants along with a black shirt. On the other hand, the actor-host Barrymore can be seen wearing a navy blue dress. The hilarious moves of the two stars just show how much fun they had during the show. While captioning the post, Lilly called Barrymore a ‘queen’ for pulling off the moves spectacularly.

Lilly Singh grooves on Bollywood song with Drew Barrymore

“Finally met @drewbarrymore and she legit stole my heart. Also, didn’t she nail this?! Ugh. A queen. I had an absolute blast on @thedrewbarrymoreshow today. Fun fact, Drew and I met virtually during the pandemic and instantly became textually active friends, BUT this was our first time meeting in person. It was magical and real and she can keep my heart forever.”

Soon after the video started receiving thunderous views and comments from the stars, Akshay Kumar was blown away by the two star’s performance. “This is all love,” he commented below. Followed by Akshay was Slumdog Millionaire actor Freida Pinto who wrote, “Omg!!! This IS EVERYTHING! Best thing I've seen in a long time.” Jalebi Baby singer Tesher wrote, “wow.”

This is not the first time that Lilly Singh has shown his craze for Bollywood songs or films. Earlier, after watching Madhuri Dixit’s The Fame Game, the Indo-Canadian social media personality was seen imitating the Bollywood diva’s dance steps. The 33-year-old had earlier shared a video where she can be seen performing the iconic hook step from the song Chane Ke Khet Mein as Dixit's character can be seen doing the same in the series.

IMAGE: iInstagram/lilly