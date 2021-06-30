Lilly Singh Gets Emotional After Meeting Seth Rogen At 'F9' Screening; Says 'I Miss Home'

YouTuber Lilly Singh was one of the many celebrities who attended the special screening of Fast and Furious 9. Set up for charity by actor Charlize Theron, Lilly and a list of celebrities gathered at the Universal Studios in LA to watch the film. Lilly Singh on Tuesday took to her social media to pen an emotional message after she met Seth Rogen at the event.

Lilly Singh meets Seth Rogen at Fast and Furious 9 screening

Lilly Singh was among the many celebrities present at the event in LA. The YouTuber took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the screening. Starting with a picture alongside actor and filmmaker Seth Rogen, the post contained her pictures with Chelsea Handler and Jordana Brewster. However, it was the picture with Seth that took centrestage as she celebrated the Canadian connection between the two in the caption.

Sharing the picture, Lilly wrote, “TEAM 🇨🇦 BABY! @sethrogen. I put that on every hour I’ve been stuck on the 401 and then splurged and used the 407. I put that on sour cream glazed timbits and ice caps. I put that on Kyle Lowry. I miss home x.” She added to the details of the event, “K I’m done. Had a blast at the @ctaop F9 screening with my sis @charlizeafrica. She’s always killing it and doing the most with that big heart of hers. Always happy to support ❤️ Great night with some fantastic people! Bare vibes.”

The post was loved by her fans who rushed to the comments section to shower love. The post which garnered over 68,000 likes in the first few hours of its upload also saw some fellow Canadians expressing nostalgia over the caption. While many fans just expressed themselves by dropping emojis, a few others penned their love for their favourite YouTuber.

Charlize Theron hosts F9 screening

The screening event was part of Charlize Theron’s fundraising for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP). The Oscar-winning actor hosted the outdoor screening of F9: The Fast Saga. The actor who joined the Fast franchise with the film, The Fate of the Furious, was greeted by her co-stars at the event. The screening and a Q&A session saw Theron alongside co-stars Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Justin Lin, Paul Scheer and June Diane Raphael. Meanwhile, Seth Rogan, January Jones, Chelsea Handler, Thuso Mbedu, Paris Jackson, Lilly Singh, Taika Waititi, and Andrew Zimmern were other celebrities that joined the event.

