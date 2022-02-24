Lilly Singh Hospitalized After Ovarian Cysts Diagnosis, Comedian Says She's In 'pain'

The popular Indian-Canadian YouTuber and comedian, Lilly Singh, gained fame on social media under the pseudonym 'Superwoman'. Once again, the Youtuber is back in the headlines because of her latest post in which she does not look in a good state. Taking to her Instagram handle, Lilly Singh dropped a video and she could be seen hospitalised due to some serious health-related issue.

Lilly Singh diagnosed with ovarian cyst

The video that Lilly posted on her photo-blogging site shows her lying on a bed with a mask on. The clip has a text on it, which read, "Learning there are cysts on my ovaries". Explaining it further, Singh wrote in the caption, "Spent the last day in the ER because my ovaries have the AUDACITY to be wilding out."

Telling that it is really bad and painful, she continued, "Both of them have cysts. And I’m just out here like REALLY B?! Let me understand this. You’re going to make me suffer once a month and then IN ADDITION, stab me in-between periods?! LOLOLOLOL. WOW. THE ENTITLEMENT… the NERVE. I'M WEAKKKK…." "No but actually. It hurts and I’m tired lol but I truly expect nothing less than my organs doing the most. After all, I am their mother", she noted.

Fans send love and support to the comedian

The comedian has a large fanbase spread worldwide and her comment section is proof. A fan commented, "You are such a gem to portray this so easily and with ease jokes apart all the blessings and prayers for you to get this all good asap", while another fan asked her to take care of herself. Some even shared their experiences by commenting, "Take care of yourself! I recently had a cyst the size of a tennis ball that ruptured and it was the most excruciating pain of my life", stating the pain is worse than unmediated childbirth.

Recently, the star celebrated Black History Month with some of the famous and reputed people. She took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures and the first one featured Former U.S President Barack Obama and Lilly. She captioned the picture, "It’s Black History Month and I’ve spent the past few days reminiscing on some of the Black Excellence I’ve been privileged enough to meet over the years. People who truly inspire me. IG would only allow me 10 but there’s more."

Image: Instagram/@lilly