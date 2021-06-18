Lily Collins Opens Up About Her Emotionally Abusive Relationship; Says She Is Grateful

Emily in Paris fame Lily Collins has always been vocal about her past. Having gone through an emotionally abusive relationship, the British actor is now asking people to fight for themselves and take inspiration from it. In a recent video shared by internet personality Jay Shetty, the actor can be seen opening up about her past experience.

Lily Collins says she is grateful for the moments she had with herself

Speaking in an interview, Lily Collins recently opened up about her emotionally abusive relationship. YouTuber Jay Shetty, who held the interview on Thursday shared a snippet from her talk on his Instagram handle. In the video titled, ‘You can get something out of every experience' the Mirror Mirror actor revealed that she was grateful for moments she had with herself while being in a hurtful relationship.

Lily Collins said, “I was very young when I experienced my relationship that was emotionally abusive. I am actually grateful for the experiences I had within myself. I am not saying I am grateful for the way I was treated… But I am grateful for the moments I sat within my own head and my heart and said enough is enough.” Lily’s words were received well by the audience who took to the comments section to show love for the actor.

While many netizens noted their love and respect for the actor, others showed compassion by dropping heart emojis in the comments. Meanwhile, a few others came forward to share their thoughts and experiences in the comments. An Instagram user applauded the actor’s words and wrote, “So strong ❤️ there is a lot to learn throughout our life. It teaches us a lot.”

A bit about Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris is a romantic comedy based on Emily, played by Lily Collins. Emily is an ambitious marketing executive from Chicago who lands her dream job in Paris. Emily’s life in Paris turns out to be full of surprising challenges and new romances. Emily In Paris also stars Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, and Bruno Gouery. The series created, written, and produced by Darren Star, Tony Hernandez and Lily Burns of Jax Media had earlier confirmed that it will return for a second season. Emily in Paris season 2 release date is yet to be confirmed.

