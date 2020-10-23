Lily James 'mortified' After Dominic West And Catherine FitzGerald Reunite In Public

Lily James is reportedly 'mortified' after seeing Dominic West and Catherine FitzGerald make up in front of the cameras weeks after Lily and Dominic's kiss, reported E!. Co-stars Lily and Dominic had been seeing getting cosy in Italy while they were filming The Pursuit of Love. Read ahead to know more about the entire situation in detail.

On October 11, co-stars Lily and Dominic were snapped sharing a kiss in Europe. As many fans would know, Dominic West has been married to Catherine FitzGerald for 10 years now. And just a few days after Lily and Dominic had shared their kiss, Dominic and Catherine seemed to be doing well with each other and were seen kissing each other in front of reporters outside their home in England. The couple made it very clear in front of the reporters that there was nothing wrong with their relationship and they were still strong with each other.

Sources close to the actor Lily James recently revealed to the portal how the actor felt about the whole ordeal. They started off by mentioning that Lily was 'mortified and embarrassed by the entire thing'. They further added that Lily was shocked when she saw the photos 'and his story that he is happily married'. The source then added that Lily now wanted the entire thing to 'go away' and that she is 'laying low hoping it will pass quickly'.

Catherine FitzGerald flies home

Now Dominic's wife has taken a trip to Ireland without him, the actor mentioned to Mail Online. When he was asked if they were still together, Dominic added that they were very much together and that their relationship was 'fine'. Talking about his PDA with Lily James while filming The Pursuit of Love, the English actor added that it was 'nobody's business'.

A source close to Dominic's wife Catherine FitzGerald added that she had gone to Ireland to 'get some rest.' The source also mentioned her trip was totally understandable as she had been through a lot. They added that she would be happy staying at home. Dominic West and Catherine FitzGerald got married on June 26, 2010, and have four children together.

Promo Pic Credit: Dominic West Fan Page & Lily James Instagram account

