Lily James Reveals Her Blonde Avatar For Upcoming Show 'Pam & Tommy'

Lily James reveals her blonde look for the upcoming project

Lily James was recently spotted in her blonde look for her new web series. Sebastian Stan will also play the lead role in the show. According to Deadline, the show will revolve around the story of Pamela and Lee's leaked sex tape and the scandal that followed after the event. Take a look at Lily James' look for the show.

Seth Rogen will also play a crucial role in the show and would also partner with Evan Goldberg to help in the production of the show. Seth will reportedly play the role of the guy who stole the sex tape of Pamela and Lee. The project's working title is Pam & Tommy and the shooting of the show will begin in Spring 2021. Craig Gillespie will be helming the series, and Rob Siegel will work as a writer for the show. It was recently revealed that Nick Offerman has also joined the cast of the show. Nick Offerman will be playing the role of Uncle Miltie. He has a larger-than-life attitude and likes to keep his workplace lively. He is a rich man who helps Seth Rogen's character to distribute the sex tape of Pamela and Lee. He is like a sociopath who does not know the difference between humorous and horrific.

Pamela Anderson married Lee just after dating him for four days. Lee is one of the co-founders of Mötley Crüe. They got married on a beach in Mexico in 1995 and got divorced three years later. Lee and Pamela also share two sons, Brandon and Dylan. Pamela Anderson and Lee found themselves in the middle of a scandal when their hour-long sex tape was stolen from a former disgruntled employee. Pamela tried to stop the release of the video with a lawsuit but eventually, it was released online. The actor later dropped the lawsuit.

Source: Pamela Anderson/ Lily James' Instagram