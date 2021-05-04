Lily James Says, 'There Is A Lot To Say' About Those Viral Dominic West Kiss Photos

Lily James has finally addressed the controversy of her being photographed with Dominic West. The duo made headlines in October 2020 after they were seen kissing and spending time in Rome. The actor has stated that she is not willing to talk about it in detail yet.

Lily James addresses Dominic West kiss photos

In October 2020, the duo was photographed riding a scooter together and enjoying lunch al fresco in Rome as published by Daily Mail. Dominic West who is married to Catherine FitzGerald also appeared to nuzzle Lily’s neck. At that time, Lily cancelled all of her press appearances after the photos went viral. Months later, Lily is still not ready to fully address the media about the controversy but has briefly opened up about it in a recent interview with The Guardian. Speaking to them, she said, "There is a lot to say, but not now, I'm afraid."

On October 12, more photos showed the duo who were filming a BBC adaptation of Nancy Mitford's classic novel The Pursuit of Love at the time at the airport in Rome together. The photos came a day before Dominic West and Catherine FitzGerald publicly addressed the reports about his excursion with Lily.

On October 13, 2020, Dominic and Catherine kissed and posed for photographs outside of their home in London with a sheet of paper that read, "Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together. Thank you. Catherine and Dominic." A few months later, they shared a Christmas card from Ireland’s Glin Castle, which belonged to FitzGerald’s family. The couple has been married since 2010 and shares four children. Dominic also shares a daughter with his ex-girlfriend Polly Astor.

Lily James is now dating Queens of the Stone Age rocker Michael Shuman. The duo was spotted strolling hand in hand in Los Angeles late last month. Lily previously dated The Crown actor Matt Smith and the duo split after five years in December 2019, then reconciled in May 2020 before splitting again. In the summer of 2020, Lily sparked romance rumours with Chris Evans.

