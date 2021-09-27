Last Updated:

Lily Rabe Expecting Third Baby With Husband Hamish Linklater; Flaunts Baby Bump

Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater are expecting their third child together. The duo, who has been dating since 2013 welcomed their second child last year.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater

IMAGE: AP


American Horror Story fame Lily Rabe, will soon be a mother of three. Rabe, who is married to actor Hamish Linklater is expecting another child, her representative confirmed the news to E! News. The actor was seen flaunting her baby bump at the red carpet of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' opening gala recently. The Los Angeles event saw Lily donned in a Carolina Herrera black-and-white polka dot dress, as she cradled her baby bump while posing for the paparazzi. 

Hamish and Lily are already parents to a daughter born in 2017, while another child was born last year. The duo has not officially confirmed the news, however, Rabe's fashional pregnancy debut speaks volumes on the recent addition to their lives. The actor even took to her Instagram handle, sharing updates of her 'celebratory' gala evening. 

Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater expecting third child 

Taking to her Instagram account, the American Horror Story actor uploaded several monochrome photos as she dazzled in the elegant dress, with dramatic off-shoulder sleeves and minimal jewellery. Flaunting her baby bump, she wrote, "Thank you for a very special and celebratory evening @academymuseum and @amazonstudios". She also took to her Instagram stories and uploaded several snaps of her look, thanking her whole team. Take a look. 

A post shared by Lily Rabe (@lilyrabe)

The duo has been dating since 2013, with the 44-year-old Linklater also parents to a 14-year-old daughter named Lucinda Rose from a previous relationship. Lily announced her second pregnancy in August 2020, only after she had given birth. Uploading a masked photo of herself, flaunting her big belly, the actor wrote, "Looking back at a day in May.  #wearamask  #wearadamnmask  #tbt”. 

A post shared by Lily Rabe (@lilyrabe)

On the work front, Lily, who is famous for her roles in  The Merchant of Venice, the science fiction series The Whispers, Miss Stevens, A Midsummer Night's Dream among others will be seen alongside superstar  Ben Affleck in the George Clooney-directed film The Tender Bar. The film is based on the story of a young J.R. Moehringer, who grew up captivated by a voice on the radio. Rabe will be essaying the female lead, while Ben will helm an important supporting role, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

(IMAGE: AP)

Tags: Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater, Lucinda Rose
First Published:
