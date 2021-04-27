Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares New 'In The Heights' Trailer At Oscars 2021

The 93rd Academy Awards concluded yesterday honoring the best films of 2020 and early 2021. Taking the opportunity of the event, several trailers were presented at the Oscars 2021, including a new one for In The Heights. It is an upcoming musical drama film directed by Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu.

Lin-Manuel Miranda debuts a new In The Heights trailer at Oscars 2021

In The Heights is based on the 2007 stage musical drama of the same name by Quiara Alegría Hudes and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. The latter showed off brand-new footage for the upcoming musical feature from Warner Bros. Studios at the 93rd Academy Awards. During the introduction of the movie, Miranda said that his parents told him that the first film he saw in theatres was Kramer vs. Kramer starring Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep, which won the Best Picture Oscar in 1980. Check out the fresh In The Heights trailer as the movie is set to open the Tribeca Film Festival on June 9, 2021.

The film adaptation of the Tony-winning musical from Lin-Manuel follows the lives of the people in upper Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood. Many of them are immigrants or children of immigrants who reside and work there. It includes Usnavi de la Vega, a boy who owns the local bodega and dreams of winning big in the lottery and making it out of the place he grew up in. The character is played by Lin-Manuel Miranda himself on stage in the original Broadway, while Anthony Ramos portrays it in the movie. His plans are put on a hiatus when it seems his longtime crush and beauty salon worker, Vanessa, might reciprocate his feelings. All the while, the heat rises in the neighborhood, bringing everyone’s tension and truth out in the open.

In the Heights has music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda from a screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The cast includes Corey Hawkins (BlacKkKlansman), singer/songwriter Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera (Vida), Olga Merediz (Broadway’s In the Height), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Broadway’s Ren), Gregory Diaz IV (Broadway’s Matilda the Musical), Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black) and Jimmy Smits (the Star Wars films). The movie is scheduled to release in theatres and on HBO Max on June 18, 2021.

Promo Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures YouTube