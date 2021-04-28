Lin-Manuel Miranda Starrer 'Vivo's Teaser Shared By Netflix; Check Out

Vivo is an upcoming computer-animated musical adventure film on Netflix, following their deal with Sony Pictures Animation. The story is based on the original idea by Peter Barsocchini and stars Lin-Manuel Miranda as he voices the titular character. The Hamilton actor also wrote down and performed brand new music for the project along with Alex Lacamoire. Now, the makers have shared the first teaser of the movie.

Vivo teaser has Lin-Manuel Miranda as a kinkajou in the Netflix film

Netflix has provided fans with the first glimpse at Vivo starring Lin-Manuel Miranda. The video starts with a man bringing a box to a busy street. The box has Vivo in it and the two begin their performance. Vivo is seen showing his dancing, singing, and acrobatic skills in style. Check out the Vivo teaser trailer below.

The movie follows Vivo, a one-of-kind kinkajou (aka a rainforest honey bear), who must find his way from Havana to Miami in order to deliver a song on behalf of his beloved owner and mentor Andres, voiced by Juan de Marcos Gonzáles (Buena Vista Social Club). Though they may not speak the same language, Vivo and Andrés are the perfect duo through their common love of music.

However, when tragedy strikes shortly after Andrés receives a letter from the famous Marta Sandoval, inviting her old partner to her farewell concert in Miami with the hope of reconnecting, it’s up to Vivo to deliver a message that Andrés never could: A love letter to Marta, written long ago, in the form of a song. Yet in order to get to the distant shores of Miami, Vivo will need to accept the help of Gabi, an energetic teen who bounces to the beat of her own offbeat drum.

Vivo cast for voice includes talents like three-time Grammy-winning Latin pop legend Gloria Estefan as Marta, the love of Andres' life, newcomer Ynairaly Simo as Gabi, Andres' grand-niece, Zoe Saldana as Rosa, Gabi’s mother, Michael Rooker as Lutador, a villainous Everglades python, Brian Tyree Henry and Nicole Byer as a pair of star-crossed spoonbills, Leslie David Baker as a Florida bus driver, and Katie Lowes, Olivia Trujillo, and Lidya Jewett as a trio of well-meaning but overzealous scout troopers. The film is an exhilarating story about gathering your courage, finding family in unlikely friends, and the belief that music can open you to new worlds. The Vivo release date is yet to be announced.

Promo Image Source: Netflix YouTube