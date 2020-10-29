Lin Manuel Miranda Tweets His Voting Experience, Encourages Fans To Vote As Well

Lin Manuel Miranda is urging his fans to cast their vote. The Hamilton actor recently took to Twitter and revealed that he has cast his vote for the upcoming elections. While sharing his story, many of his fans chimed in the comment section and discussed their voting experience.

Lin Manuel Miranda reveals his voting experience

The voting polls are finally open in America. Many American citizens are flooding various voting spots to exercise their power during this election. Apart from exercising their rights, many celebrities are also encouraging their fans to vote and providing information about the various ways they can vote and exercise their right.

Hamilton star Lin Manuel Miranda also joined this bandwagon. Since the US Presidential Elections 2020 are going on, Miranda stepped out and recently cast his vote. On his official Twitter handle, he also shared his voting experience. Lin Manuel Miranda started his tweet by revealing that he “finished work a little early”.

While standing in a queue outside the voting site, he listened to a podcast. He also shared his observation around the voting site and added that many “friendly volunteers” were making sure that social distance is maintained around the block. Since the pandemic is still going on, many voting sites across America are abiding to certain health guidelines.

Finished work a little early today, listened to a podcast while I stood in line, friendly volunteers keeping it socially distanced around the block

And at the Armory in Washington Heights, the volunteers applaud after your scan your ballot.

10/10 would recommend.#VOTE pic.twitter.com/wbgFm8HrYH — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 28, 2020

Through this tweet, Lin Manuel Miranda also revealed that at the Armory in Washington Heights, in New York City, the volunteers are “applaud after you scan your ballot”. The moment Lin Manuel Miranda posted this tweet, many of his fans chimed in and shared their voting experience. Take a look at their comments here.

Last week, my voting squad voted early. Took a 1st general voter, too. pic.twitter.com/5pwTM6bdj7 — CHRISTINE BUSHMAN (@CHRISTI01310890) October 28, 2020

Bravo Lin-Manuel! 👏👏👏🗳✅

I got shivers while inside the booth and reading the first name on the ballot. I berated myself “don’t you dare accidentally vote for that one” 😅

Am I the only one who felt that way? — Arturo Chacón-Cruz (@ArturoChaconC) October 28, 2020

Me and the fam voted at Barclays Stadium in Brooklyn. Also 10/10 would recommend. Everyone was so pleasant and efficient and kind. The selfie is my daughter--she's the best selfie-er in the family. #VOTE #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/obtCH93ZGu — Martha Southgate (@mesouthgate) October 28, 2020

I was in line 4 hours and 20 minutes. They were handing out chocolate and pizza at the 102 Street polling station. — Annette Gordon-Reed (@agordonreed) October 28, 2020

I love the excitement in your eyes! They scream “We’re voting this MOFO out in 6 days!” I had that same look too ...except I dropped off my ballot and made my own sticker. Brave man! 🥶 (Btw: If you use #IVoted , your like button becomes a voting box. 10/10 would recommend also.) pic.twitter.com/61fOKI8SkM — 🌸 (@PiXyyRDuust) October 29, 2020

But this is not the first time Lin Manuel Miranda urged his fans and followers to vote. Recently, many cast and crew members of Hamilton reunited and performed a new rendition of some of the songs from their award-winning play. For this performance, the Hamilton team partnered with the NGO When We all Vote. Through this medley, the Hamilton cast and crew and the play creator Lin Manuel Miranda educated HamFam about the upcoming elections. Watch their performance below.

