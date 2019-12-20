Lin-Manuel Miranda Writes His Second Song For The Star Wars Franchise

It has now been confirmed that Lin-Manuel Miranda is going to give a cameo in the new Star Wars film and the pictures of their look indicate that the actor will be featured as a Resistance fighter. But, the Tony winner has also composed a secret song for the film but he will not specify the exact spot in the film. The actor and director J.J. Abrams spoke to a major news publishing house and said that “wrote a lil music for a planet” in the film, and specified that it’s got a nice beat to which one can dance to it. The two Can’t wait to see it this weekend!”. Read more to know about Lin-Manuel Miranda writing songs.

Lin-Manuel Miranda songs

The actor-composer has been on the top of his game with mastering skills like singing, writing as well as acting. This is not the first time where the star has contributed to the music album of Star Wars. Previously, Miranda wrote music for Abrams’ previous Star Wars project, The Force Awakens and the name of the song was Jabba Flow. It was featured the music playing in the bar where the audience is introduced to Maz Kanata.

