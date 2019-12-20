The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Lin-Manuel Miranda Writes His Second Song For The Star Wars Franchise

Hollywood News

Lin-Manuel Miranda has contributed to the latest Star Wars by writing a new track for the film. Read more to know about  Lin-Manuel Miranda writing songs.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lin-Manuel Miranda

It has now been confirmed that Lin-Manuel Miranda is going to give a cameo in the new Star Wars film and the pictures of their look indicate that the actor will be featured as a Resistance fighter. But, the Tony winner has also composed a secret song for the film but he will not specify the exact spot in the film. The actor and director J.J. Abrams spoke to a major news publishing house and said that  “wrote a lil music for a planet” in the film, and specified that it’s got a nice beat to which one can dance to it. The two Can’t wait to see it this weekend!”. Read more to know about  Lin-Manuel Miranda writing songs.

Also Read | Andrew Garfield To Lead In Lin-Manuel Miranda 's 'tick, Tick...BOOM'

Also Read | Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker's Same-sex Kiss Scene Goes Uncut In China

Lin-Manuel Miranda songs

The actor-composer has been on the top of his game with mastering skills like singing, writing as well as acting. This is not the first time where the star has contributed to the music album of Star Wars. Previously, Miranda wrote music for Abrams’ previous Star Wars project, The Force Awakens and the name of the song was Jabba Flow. It was featured the music playing in the bar where the audience is introduced to Maz Kanata.

Also Read | 'Star Wars: The Phantom Menace' Is The Most Beloved Soundtrack From The Franchise

Also Read | Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker: Estimated Box Office Collections For Opening Weekend

Also Read | The Last Jedi: Rian Johnson Says It's A ''mistake'' To Not Challenge Star Wars Fans

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG