Lindsay Lohan Back With Netflix's Christmas Movie Opposite Chord Overstreet; See 1st Look

The period ahead of Christmas is known for the release of numerous holiday movies. While netizens might have their movie-watching plans ready for this year, they can note some for the next year too. One such movie next year is set to witness the return of a familiar face after some time, Lindsay Lohan, who is paired alongside Chord Overstreet.

Netflix announced the Christmas movie on Friday. The streamer also shared the first look of the lead pair. The movie is a romantic movie.

Lindsay Lohan to star in Christmas movie opposite Chord Overstreet

Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet were 'walkin' in a winter wonderland' in the first look of their Christmas movie. The venture is still untitled.

The duo was dressed in jackets and scarves and jeans in front of the snow and the Christmas decorations. Lindsay was all smiles and the latter seemed to be enjoying her company in the movie.

The official synopsis has also been released, which revealed that Lindsay plays the role of a hotel owner in the movie. Her life faces a turning point after a skiing accident leaves her suffering from amnesia. The movie then traced how she ends up in the care of a 'handsome' lodge owner and his 'precocious' daughter ahead of the festive season.

'Here we go!! Tis the season. This is gonna be a fun one! @netflix @lindsaylohan,' wrote Chord Overstreet on Instagram, while Lindsay also shared the post on her Instagram stories.

'Production was now underway on the pair's untitled holiday rom-com, coming to Netflix in 2022!', was the message from the streamer.

Among the other members of the crew were Janeen Damian, who is the director. The filmmaker has penned the script with Michael Damian, Jeff Bonnett and Ron Oliver.

What Happened to Lindsay Lohan?

Lohan has not been seen in many films of late as she has been living in countries of Europe and Dubai. Her last film had come two years ago, and her only notable featured film recently was Among the Shadows in 2019. The only other films for her in this have been Inappropriate Comedy, Machete, The Canyons, Liz & Dick

She had expressed her desire to return to America and act in films and that seemed to be finally happening.

Chord Overstreet, who is known more his work as a singer and songwriter, also adds to his line-up of movies after 4th Man Out.