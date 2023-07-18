Lindsay Lohan, Husband Bader Shammas Welcome First Child

Former Disney actress Lindsay Lohan announced her marriage with financier Bader Shammas in July 2022. The couple currently lives together in Dubai. After previously announcing her pregnancy back in March 2022, the Mean Girls actress has finally welcomed her first child.

3 things you need to know:

Lindsay Lohan tied the knot with Bader Shammas back in July 2022.

Lohan had the baby in Dubai, where she moved to in 2014.

She was first linked with Shammas back in February 2020.

Lindsay Lohan christens first child Luai

Lindsay Lohan recently welcomed her first child with her husband Bader Shammas. The development, reported by People Magazine, comes after she announced her pregnancy back in March. The 36-year-old and her husband had their son in Dubai, where the actress has been residing since 2014 as she refers to it as “a sacred place.”

Lohan named her son, “Luai,” as per the outlet. Luai is an Arabic name which roughly translates to “protector” or “shield.” The date of birth for Luai has not yet been revealed. As per the statement from the outlet, “The family is over the moon in love.”

Lohan on balancing her career while being a mother

Lindsay Lohan spoke with Allure back in June to discuss her newly discovered motherhood. The actress spoke about how she plans on being a mother while still managing to act. She told them that she is waiting to explore the feeling. The Freaky Friday actress added that she’s getting “Happy tears,” and that it’s overwhelming to feel all this “in a good way.” Lohan then revealed what advice Everything Everywhere All At Once actress Jamie Lee Curtis had for her. She said, "I spoke to Curtis recently, and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.'"