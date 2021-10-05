Lindsay Lohan Soon To Host Her First-ever Podcast, Signs Deal With Studio71: Report

American actress Lindsay Lohan is all set to get behind the mic to host her first-ever podcast, in a deal with a digital content studio named Studio71, reported Variety. According to the report, on the yet-to-be-titled interview podcast, the singer and entrepreneur will be sharing 'her authentic voice and a never-before-seen side,' Studio71 teased. However, there is no release date finalized yet for the show, which is tentatively set to premiere late this year or early 2022.

Lindsay Lohan all set to host her first podcast

According to the report, Lindsay Lohan expressed her excitement for her collaboration with Studio71 in the 'development and production of her podcast.' She said, "I’m looking forward to connecting with more of my fans and having intimate conversations with friends and thought leaders across all industries."

Lohan's podcast will be joining Studio71's slate of women-hosted shows such as Worst Firsts with Brittany Furlan, Unsolicited Advice with comedians Ashley Nichole and Taryne Renee, Ratchet & Respectable with Demetria L Lucas, and Listen Hunnay with Jeannie Mai. According to the studio, 75 per cent of listeners to their podcast network shows are between the ages of 18 and 35 and over 55 per cent are female. All the Studio71 podcasts are available for free (with ads) on platforms like Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

The report suggests while speaking about their new collaboration, senior talent relations manager for podcasts at Studio71, Moorea Smith said, "We are thrilled to welcome Lindsay to Studio71’s podcast network and can’t wait for her to take listeners behind the scenes of her life and work. With her unparalleled experiences as an entertainer and entrepreneur, we are so excited for her to take the mic and share her thoughts and opinions with the world."

Lindsay Lohan, whose credits include Mean Girls and The Parent Trap is represented by APA. Studio71’s Smith and Matt Barker, senior director of talent relations, led the company’s negotiations for the actor's podcast. The actor is also gearing up to feature in an upcoming Netflix holiday rom-com movie. The studio manages over 1,800 partnered creator channels, which generate over 13 billion monthly views across YouTube, connected TVs, and social media handles. Studio71 is a division of Red Arrow Studios, which is part of Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 Media.

