Lindsay Lohan To Make Comeback With Netflix's Christmas Rom-com

American actor and television personality Lindsay Lohan who has been missing from the big screen for a few years now will soon be starring in a yet-to-be-titled Netflix holiday rom-com. Janeen Damian of Hallmark's A Christmas Waltz fame will be directing the movie with the script co-written by Damian, Michael Damian, Jeff Bonnett and Ron Oliver.

Lindsay Lohan to make an acting comeback

According to a report by Variety Magazine, Netflix, known for streaming original classic movies for holiday viewings like Jingle Jangle, A Christmas Prince, The Christmas Chronicles and The Princess Switch, has roped in the Mean Girls actor for its upcoming Christmas movie which will start production in November 2021.

The report says that Lindsay Lohan will be playing the role of a "newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress” who gets amnesia after a skiing accident. She finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas. While it was confirmed that Lindsay will be playing the lead role in the movie, the rest of the cast has not been announced yet.

A look at Lindsay Lohan movies

The actor rose to fame at the tender age of 11 with the 1998 movie Parent Trap in which she played the roles of twin girls who try to patch up things between their separated parents. The actor later went on to play the lead roles in several movies including cult classics Freaky Friday which starred Jamie Lee Curtis and Mean Girls alongside Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert as well. The actor was always in the news due to a series of personal struggles and legal troubles and was under public scrutiny after her numerous stints in rehab due to substance abuse. The period also led to the actor losing several acting jobs leading to her eventually stepping back from acting and moving abroad in the early 2010s.

Post that the actor has made appearances here and there in movies like Inappropriate Comedy, The Canyons and Among the Shadows. She played a recurring role in the 2018 British comedy Sick Note, starred in the MTV reality show Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club in 2019 and appeared as a judge in the Australian version of The Masked Singer. In the 2019 New Year's Special by CNN, Lindsay shared with the hosts that she wants to move back to the US and start working on films again.

IMAGE: LINDSAY LOHAN'S INSTAGRAM

