Lindsay Lohan's Mother Hopes For Chrissy Teigen To 'learn And Grow'; Read Details

Chrissy Teigen has been at the receiving end of major flak after her older tweets resurfaced recently. On May 13, a Twitter user shared a screenshot of an older tweet of Chrissy that was addressed to Lindsay Lohan and the latter’s mother has now responded to it. Read further to know all the details about Dina Lohan’s reply.

Lindsay Lohan’s mom reacts to Chrissy Teigen’s 2011 tweet about her daughter

According to Fox News, Dina Lohan recently gave a statement wherein she spoke against Chrissy Teigen. Teigen had tweeted back in January 2011 where she encouraged Lindsay to self-harm. Chrissy wrote, “Lindsay adds a few more slits to her wrists when she sees Emma Stone”.

Take a look at the tweet here,

Dina has now stood in defence of her daughter and told the outlet, that she has raised her four children and has always told them to be kind, humble and non-judgmental. Further adding that she will stick to her own advice and not judge Chrissy for her words, but sincerely hopes that Teigen will reflect upon her words and what she said. Dina also added that a person should always learn and grow, as well as own themselves.

Chrissy Teigen reacts to her old tweets

The controversy follows after Candace Owens took to the micro-blogging site on May 11, 2021, and called out Teigen for her bullying behaviour towards teenagers for a long time, on various social media platforms. These claims also revealed that Chrissy had troubled the media personality, Courtney Stodden, for a long time and told her, that she wished to see her dead. Teigen then took to her Twitter handle on May 13, 2021, to apologise to Stodden with a series of tweets and said that she will try to rectify her mistakes.

Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that... — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

The cookbook author also owns the cookware line named Cravings, which has been now dropped and discontinued from selling at the Macy’s and Target stores around the States.

