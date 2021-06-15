Lindsay Lohan's Mother On Chrissy’s Hurtful Words: ‘They're Inflicting So Much Pain’

In January 2011, Chrissy Teigen had taken to Twitter and had spoken about Lindsay Lohan. In a now-deleted tweet, Chrissy had written, "Lindsay adds a few more slits to her wrists when she sees Emma Stone." Her statement had divided Twitter as many had thought that Lindsay was going through mental issues, whereas many had also targeted her for provoking self-harm.

Lindsay’s mother recalls seeing Chrissy’s hurtful tweet

While The Parent Trap actor had maintained silence over the issue, Lindsay Lohan's mother recently opened up about Chrissy Teigen's tweet and said that it had upset everyone in the family. According to Page Six, Dina Lohan told The Post that “when someone says hurtful words, they’re not just hurting that person, they’re hurting their siblings, their mother, their grandma.” She added that “they’re inflicting so much pain.”

The whole of Chrissy Teigen's scandal gained momentum over the internet after Courtney Stodden had spoken about how Teigen had bullied her when they were younger. This led to the resurfacing of Chrissy Teigen's tweets on the micro-blogging platform and she has been on the receiving end as many criticised her for spreading online hate.

What did Chrissy Teigen say?

Amid growing outrage, Chrissy Teigen broke her silence on June 14 and shared a lengthy statement. She said, "Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past."

She added, "I’m truly ashamed of them. As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that? There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor."

The Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation actor continued that she’s no longer the person who wrote those horrible things. "I grew up, got therapy, got married, had kids, got more therapy, experienced loss and pain, got more therapy and experienced more life," she wrote in her apology statement.

IMAGE: DINA LOHAN/ CHRISSY TEIGEN'S INSTAGRAM

