Lisa Kudrow As Phoebe Buffay Throughout FRIENDS' 10 Seasons Vs Now

After a long overdue, the highly anticipated FRIENDS Reunion finally aired on HBO Max and the show's fandom just can't get enough of it. After 17 long years the cast members Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc came together for the HBO Special. Lisa Kudrow played the role 'Phoebe Buffay' in the comedy -- a zany massage therapist with her own set of endearing quirks. Let's take a look at Lisa Kudrow's looks throughout the 10 seasons as well as from the reunion.

Lisa Kudrow in FRIENDS 10 Seasons vs Now

Season 1

The Pilot episode of FRIENDS titled "The One Where Monica Gets A Roommate" introduced all 6 friends and how Monica gets Rachel as her roommate. Phoebe is shown as a sweet-natured girl and who is an odd guitar player especially when it comes to her songs' lyrics. Throughout the season viewers come to know about her incomplete childhood, her estranged twin sister, and many more things.

Season 2

In FRIENDS episodes of Season 2, Phoebe eventually learns the truth about her estranged father who had abandoned her in childhood. In the episode 'The One With The Lesbian Wedding' she claims to be possessed by the soul of a massage client who died on the table and the episode showed her hilarious bits of acting like the old lady.

Season 3

Phoebe Biuffay connects with her half-brother Frank Buffay in season 3 when she accidentally runs over the dog when she thinks of visiting her long-lost father. She is also seen holding the group when they fall apart because of Ross and Rachel's split.

Season 4

While the FRIENDS Season 3 finale showed Phoebe visiting her parents' friend in Montauk, the cliffhanger shows the person is actually her birth mother. After reluctance, she connects with her in Season 4. This is also the same season when she surrogates her brother Frank Jr's triplets.

Season 5

The FRIENDS season 5 shows Phoebe giving birth to Frank's triplet and having an emotional time letting them go. This season features her relationship with Cop Garry whose badge she had found at the Central Perk.

Season 6

Season 6 of FRIENDS showed Phoebe's most hilarious moments. From her weird running style, while jogging with Rachel to constantly pulling Ross's leg when he decides to hide from Rachel that he had not gotten the annulment yet, the season has shown many of her funny moments.

Season 7

In the episode "The One They All Turn Thirty", Phoebe finds out she is actually 31 on the day she is pumped up to celebrate her 30th birthday. She stays with Chandler and Monica for a while when her apartment burns down.

Season 8

In season 8 Phoebe dates her twin sister's ex-boyfriend from the Halloween party when they split after she exposes her sister's lies to him. She also dates an overly excited man Parker which she first believed was her soul mate.

Season 9

Phoebe dates Mike Hannigan in season 9. When Joey had forgotten to fix her up with someone and instead brings a random guy from Central Perk. It turns out fine in later episodes since Mike becomes the first serious boyfriend she had.

Season 10

The final season of FRIENDS shows some of her adorable and hilarious bits with Mike Hannigan. She changes her name to "Princess Consuela Bannahammock" instead of taking Mike's last name. Mike who protests that, claims he will call himself 'Crap Bag' to prove his point. She also plays a pivotal role to get Ross to the airport to confess his love to Rachel.

See Lisa Kudrow now in FRIENDS Reunion-

ALL IMAGES' SOURCE: STILLS FROM FRIENDS SHOW

