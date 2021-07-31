Lisa Kudrow Gets Birthday Wishes From 'FRIENDS' Costars Courteney Cox And Jennifer Aniston

Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe from the American sitcom FRIENDS rang her 58th birthday today! And in order to wish their adorable co-star Kudrow, Courteney Cox aka Monika, and Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel took to social media to share sweet tributes for her. The trio who shares an amicable bond in real life as well, often meet up for festivities and occasions, frequently sharing Instagram posts with one another for their fans worldwide.

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston wish Lisa Kudrow on her birthday

Courteney Cox, who played the iconic Monica Geller on FRIENDS tv show, took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie with Kudrow for her birthday. The picture featuring the duo also shows the well-known kitchen in Monica and Rachel's apartment in FRIENDS, in the background. Cox shared her post with the caption:

Happy birthday my Loot. You are the most unique, loving, direct, honest, smart, funny, talented, serious competitive gamer

I know.

Not to mention talented writer, loving mother and wife. And that’s just the beginning of the list. Thanks for bringing so much joy into all of our lives. I love you

Ps. I just have one question… Did you ever find out what they were feeding smelly cat?

Jennifer Aniston, on the other hand, took to her Instagram stories to share a couple of photos with Kudrow. The first selfie, which looked quite recent, showed Aniston giving Kudrow a kiss on the head. She shared it with the caption, "Happy Birthday my Floosh!"

For the second photo, Aniston shared a shot from Friends of herself and Kudrow, featuring the two of them as Rachel and Phoebe respectively. She wrote, "Making me laugh THIS hard since day 1... Love you @lisakudrow." Take a look -

The former costars recently reunited to celebrate the July 4 holiday. The reunion also included their friend, Laura Dern. For more information about their recent reunion, click here.

More about Lisa Kudrow's friendship with her 'Friends' girlfriends

Recently the Friends cast reunited for a special episode after 17 years. While speaking at the special, Cox talked about her friendship with her co-stars and said:

It was an incredible time. Everything came together. We became best friends through just the chemistry, the whole thing. It was life-changing and it forever will be — not just for us, but for people who watch it — and that's such a great feeling to carry forever. I'm really thankful, and I love you guys so much.

