The popular American television sitcom Friends, created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, is touted as one of the best shows that began airing in the early 1990s. The sitcom aired on NBC for 10 seasons, from 1994 to 2004. It starred Jennifer Anniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer in lead roles.

Besides Friends, there was another show, Seinfeld, which garnered a lot of headlines during that time. The show ran for nine seasons before wrapping up in 1998 and now, in a recent interview with The Daily Beast, Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay in the sitcom, opened up about the link between the two shows.

Lisa Kudrow says she was 'taken aback' after Jerry Seinfeld took credit for Friends’ success

Recalling the time when she ran into Jerry Seinfeld at a party in the ‘90s, Kudrow stated that she was taken aback after the Seinfeld star took partial credit for Friends’ massive success. She said,

"I remember going to some party and Jerry Seinfeld was there, and I said, ‘Hi,’ and he said, ‘You’re welcome. I said, ‘Why thank you … what?" As per the California native, Seinfeld told her, "You’re on after us in the summer, and you’re welcome."

The 59-year-old actor further added that while Friends initially followed Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser’s sitcom Mad About You, Kudrow explained that the NBC comedy didn’t “explode” until the following summer when it was placed after reruns of Seinfeld. She stated that the ratings for the first season were 'just fine'.

