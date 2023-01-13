Lisa Marie Presley Dies At 54; Leah Remini, John Travolta And Other Celebs Pay Tribute

Lisa Marie Presley died at the age of 54 on January 13 in Los Angeles. The singer-songwriter suffered cardiac arrest and was hospitalised.

Lisa's mother, Priscilla Presley in a statement confirmed the news. "Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie," read the statement.

Lisa's death has come as a shock to many. The singer's friends from the industry and family members expressed their grief in a number of tributes on their social media handles.

Actor Leah Remini, in a Twitter post, expressed her grief over Lisa's death and wrote, "I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers."

Check out Leah Remini's Twitter post here:

I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley.



Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think.



May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now.



Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers. pic.twitter.com/7Sb0DFjbZH — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) January 13, 2023

The singer-songwriter's friend and actor John Travolta shared an emotional post on his Instagram handle to pay his tribute to his dear friend. Sharing a picture of Lisa, John wrote, "Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry. I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley."

Check out John's post below:

Check out a few more posts of Lisa's friends, who paid tribute to the 54-year-old singer-songwriter:

So sad about Lisa Marie Presley. Oddly I was just at Graceland yesterday and took this picture. The guide was telling us that sometimes she would have dinners in the dining room, and once she had a party for her friends in the plane named after her. Rip sweet soul.🕊️ pic.twitter.com/KvHOmgt31F — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) January 13, 2023

So sad that we’ve lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley. My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans. — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 13, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley was the only daughter of the late actor-singer Elvis Presley. She was a dedicated keeper of her father’s legacy.