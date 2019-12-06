If Movies Are Your Escape, Here Is A List Of The Latest Bollywood Films To Watch

As another weekend is upon us, Bollywood is ready to entertain you over the weekend. If movies are your escape from the busy work life, here is a list of movies you can watch.

Pati Patni Aur Woh

This Bollywood film is a multi-starrer romantic comedy film, directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Renu Ravi Chopra. The film is a remake of the 1978 film with the same title which starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Ranjeeta Kaur. The latest version of the film stars Kartik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The plot of the film revolves around Chintu Tyagi, played by Kartik Aryan, who is married to Vedika Tripathi, played by Bhumi Pednekar, but who starts an extramarital affair with his co-worker played by Ananya Panday.

Also Read | Hollywood Movies To Watch On November 15: Charlie's Angels, Ford V Ferrari & More

Panipat

Panipat is a historical drama starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The period drama film is set in 1761 and shows Sadashiv Rao Bhau leading the Maratha army against the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, who was the king of Afghanistan. The movie has been directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by Sunita Gowariker, and Rohit Shelatkar. The movie hit the screens on December 6 and entails the events that led to the Third Battle of Panipat.

Also Read | Charlie's Angels: Audience Reviews Of Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott & Ella Balinska's Film

Hotel Mumbai

The Australian-American-Indian production film is based on the true events that took place on 22/11 that was marked as a black day in Indian history. The film portrays how the terrorists attacked the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai. The film stars Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, Anupam Kher, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Jason Isaacs, Suhail Nayyar, Nagesh Bhosle and Natasha Liu Bordizzo. The film is inspired by the 2009 documentary Surviving Mumbai.

Also Read | Hollywood Movies To Watch For The Upcoming Christmas Season

Commando 3

This movie is a Bollywood action thriller film directed by Aditya Datt and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. This is the third part under the Commando franchise series. The plot of the film revolves around a mysterious man who is on an impending mission to attack the country from his base in London. The leading actor, Vidyut Jammwal, is sent to hunt down the antagonist and save the country by preventing the attack.

Also Read | Here Are Some Femme Fatale Films And Series To Watch If You Like Charlie's Angels

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.