'Little People Big World' Fans 'cringe' As Matt Insists Amy To Get Married On Roloff Farm

Little People Big World returns with its 22nd season on TLC, and fans are already talking about it. The show, which documents the life of the Roloff family, saw an awkward situation between the ex-couple Matt and Amy as Matt offered Amy to get married to her fiance at their family farm. While Amy was not thrilled about Matt's offer, the fans of the show thought the same.

Little People Big World Season 22 premiere episode

The 22nd season of the show premiered on May 11, 2021. Matt Roloff, along with his girlfriend Caryn, visited Amy Roloff, who moved off their family farm in the last season to live with her fiance Chris. They took a bottle of wine for Amy and Chris as a housewarming gift. Both the couple then sat in the backyard to drink wine. However, the awkward silence between the four occurred very often. To break the silence, Caryn asked Amy and Chris about their wedding plans, to which Chris said they were struggling to find the venue.

Matt then offered the couple to get married at their family farm, about which Amy was not thrilled. However, Chris seemed to be open to the offer, as he admitted later in the episode. However, Amy continued to appear confused as Matt insisted she say "I do" to her boyfriend at their family farm.

Fans react to Matt's offer

Fans of the show somewhat agreed with Amy as they expressed their views on Twitter. A fan advised Amy to refuse the offer as it is a new beginning for her. She wrote, "Noooo. Don’t get married at the farm. It’s a new beginning, no need for bittersweet memories. #LPBW".

Noooo. Don’t get married at the farm.

It’s a new beginning, no need for bittersweet memories.#LPBW — Irma🧜🏼‍♀️🧩🥑📚 (@tangled30) May 12, 2021

A fan of the show wrote, "Why would you even consider having you wedding at your ex's property, especially when you can barely stand your ex #lpbw". Another one expressed her personal views about the offer Matt made to Amy. She wrote, "I agree with Amy. I wouldn’t to get married on the farm either #LPBW". A fan showed her disagreement by writing, "Nooooooooooo they should NOT get married on the farm. #LPBW".

Why would you even consider having you wedding at your ex's property,especially when you can barely stand your ex #lpbw — Danielle 🏳️‍🌈 (@korimenei) May 12, 2021

I agree with Amy. I wouldn’t to get married on the farm either #LPBW — Desiree (@dezireme2) May 12, 2021

Nooooooooooo they should NOT get married on the farm. #LPBW — Guillotine Queen (@BlissfulThorn) May 12, 2021

