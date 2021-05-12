'Little People Big World' Stars Wish Twin Brothers Zachary & Jeremy On Their 31st Birthday

Little People Big World stars, the Roloff brothers, Zachary "Zach" Roloff & Jeremy "Jer" Roloff rang in their 31st birthdays this week and the Roloffs family made sure to make the day even more special for them with their lovely birthday wishes. While twin brothers Zach and Jer's beloved mother Amy Roloff took to Instagram and expressed how proud she is to be their mom, their respective wives Tori Roloff and Audrey Roloff also penned heartfelt notes for the brothers to shower them with immense love. Meanwhile, the much-awaited Little People Big World Season 22 premiere episode aired on TLC on May 11, 2021.

Little People Big World cast & family members wish Zach and Jer on their birthday

Twin brothers Zachary Roloff and Jeremy Roloff turned 31 on May 10, 2021, a day ahead of the Little People Big World Season 22 premiere date. Although Zach is a dwarf and Jeremy is average-sized, they are fraternal twins and are extremely close to each other, as seen on LPBW over the years. The twin brothers' "proud" mom, Amy Roloff was sure to lavish both her sons with praise by sharing pictures of herself with her sons on Instagram and writing, "Happy Birthday, Jeremy and Zachary. You both make me so proud to be a mom. I hope you feel celebrated and loved today! Happy Birthday my boys."

Check out Amy Roloff's Instagram post below:

On the other hand, Zach's wife, Tori Roloff, took to her Instagram handle to share two adorable photographs of themselves with their muchkins and penned a heartfelt note for her husband on his 31st birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday to the best husband and dad". Tori also added, "Zach, I love you so much. I love how you love our family. You are the best leader for our family. You are so thoughtful and reflective and I love that about you. You are loyal and a great friend. Watching you be a dad has brought me so much joy, but somehow you still put me first and I’m so grateful for that! (sic)".

Take a look:

Furthermore, Jeremy's wife, Audrey Roloff, posted a cutesy compilation video of their lovely memories together to wish Jer on his special day. She also penned a sweet birthday note for him on Instagram, which read, "Happy Birthday @jeremyroloff I love you. Here’s a little reel of some of my favourite clips of you currently on my phone". Have a look:

